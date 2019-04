Picture: Andres Chaparro from Pexels

First impressions really do count and choosing the right wine to share when making that all important first impression can be overwhelming. Take that invitation to ‘meet the parents’ for example. Let’s face it, dating is a minefield – one wrong move and you could witness your relationship implode (there’s a bottle of wine for those occasions too).



Arriving empty- handed is a definite no-no. Taking a bottle of wine means not just savouring it with your meal; but it can also create a great ice-breaker for those awkward pauses. But…do you go big with bubbles or do you take the safer blended wine option to cover all the bases? Or do you stick with a middle of the road bottle so that they don’t think you are pretentious?





Jon Meinking shares his thoughts on helping you navigate the minefield of choosing the right wine for the occasion. Regardless of what wine you choose in the end, the best thing you can do is just relax and enjoy!





You can also visit the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show, South Africa’s biggest and boldest travelling wine show for good advice and great buys.