What are the best heaters for your home?

When we purchase a heater for winter we often do so without the knowledge of how they work and all of the options that are available. So, before you rush out and purchase a new heater, take a minute to consider where you will use the heater and which type is best suited to the area you are heating. Electric heaters work either by convection or radiant heat. Convection heat uses the natural law that hot air rises and relies upon natural convection to move the heat around the room. Radiant heat or infrared heats objects, not the air. Why is this important? Well, it can determine which heater should be used in certain areas. A convection heater should be located near floor level as it has to heat the cold air from the floor. A radiant heater can be located at the floor or ceiling level since it is heating objects - like the people in the room, or the floor and other surfaces.

Radiant heaters are best if you want to heat an area quickly and, if you want to warm an entire room, a convection heater is the better choice.

Another thing to consider is the amount of heat you want it to put out. Most heaters use between 600 and 1,500 watts of power. The larger the wattage, the more heat it produces and more electricity it uses.

Bedrooms:

Panel heaters can be used to heat a 1- 12sqm room, providing a clean, safe and reliable heat source. They are easily wall-mounted, aesthetically pleasing as they can be painted to suit any decor, use minimal space, low wattage (making them economical) and are safe for pets and children as they have no exposed elements.

Electric Convection heaters are also great for warming a bedroom or office space due to their low operating noise levels and can heat the entire room in a short amount of time. They come in various designs - including slim ceramic tower designs with remote controls and timers.

Slipping into a warm bed on a cold winter’s night is one the most comforting experiences, especially if you sleep alone. Electric blankets come in various styles and sizes. The double blankets have dual settings for each side of the bed and the single bed version is perfect for children's beds. Their low energy consumption makes electric blankets more cost effective than heaters and with 3 heat settings they can be used all night. Most of the new blankets are machine washable.

Bathrooms:

Bathrooms are usually tiled areas and unless you have underfloor heating, they tend to get rather chilly. A wall plug heater plugs right into the wall, taking up no floor space. Using very little electricity, they can transform any chilly room into a warm and cosy haven.

Living areas:

There is nothing like a real log flame effect to immediately make us feel warm and cosy. Unfortunately we can’t all have real fireplaces in our living rooms, however, we can achieve the same effect with a free-standing fireplace-style electric heater. They have a real log flame effect, with an option of heat settings, adjustable flame brightness and heat control - giving you complete control over the ambiance and warmth of the room.

Another great option for living rooms is Carbon Fiber Infrared heaters, which produce long wave infrared heat, resulting in the heat being readily absorbed and penetrating deep into the body. These heaters are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use and are a lifesaver when you are feeling chilly.They heat within seconds and radiate a soft light that is easy on the eyes.

Outdoors/Patio:

Infrared Outdoor Patio heatersare energy-efficient, using 100 percent of the heat they produce to warm the objects the radiation touches - similar to the way sunlight warms objects, allowing you to enjoy the comfort of your patio, deck, caravan, boat or garden throughout the year. Their weatherproof design means that they can be used in rain or snow and are 100% splash proof. The carbon fibre heating tubes significantly reduce running costs and cuts carbon dioxide emissions by 80% compared to gas patio heaters.

