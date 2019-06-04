To make a name in the industry takes passion and true grit – courage,character, and endurance. Imbuko Family Vintners on Uitkyk Farm near Wellington has proved that it has what it takes.

South Africa’s wine industry has delivered an abundance of deliciousness for 360 years – and the numbers just get more impressive. Today about 3,000 farms produce grapes for wine making, over 1.4 million tons of grapes are crushed each year, and last year it produced the equivalent of over 1.2 billion bottles of wine, despite the drought.

Imbuko Family Vintners is drawing the crowds at the travelling 2019 TOPS at SPAR Wine Show with creative exhibits, a wheel to spin for a prize, and their delectable selection of wines for tasting and buying.

Owners Theunis and Annelise van Zyl launched the business 15 years ago in a rented home with a yellowwood cupboard as an office, an outdated computer, a total of R1,200 in the bank, and a firm belief in their dream and the future.

They started as bulk wine suppliers, and today the innovative couple and their team has built a company that serves the industry and the public with wine products, bottling services, and a lot of great award-winning wines, with equal skill and finesse. The farm is also one of only a few in the country that cultivates rootstock, for its own use and for a large part of the local wine industry.

Theunis van Zyl says Imbuko’s promise of consistency is at the heart of their growth and success: “Stick to what we have learned from past generations but don’t be afraid to try something new.”

With this approach, Imbuko has developed a range of wine brands:

Shortwood Entry and Premium red and white wines (named for the technique of cutting – when vines are pruned hard, leaving only two to three buds, which reduces the yield but vastly improves the quality of the grapes)

Imbuko red and white wines (the first brand and still the flagship, selling in 38 countries worldwide and breaking into new markets)

Van Zijl red and white signature wines, crafted with care and dedication by the House of Imbuko Wines

Du Plevaux range of premium red and white wines, made from only the best grapes on the Uitkyk Farm – Theunis van Zyl adds, “It is said that the quality of these wines is only surpassed by the breathtaking views on the farm”

Pomüla, also known as ‘summer in a bottle’, is a blend of crisp white wine and the all-natural juice of pomegranate and marula, passion fruit, grape, and berry vanilla, delivering a balance of exotic flavours, a touch of fizz, and a hint of sweetness

On the farm

Imbuko is open to the public, on weekdays and Saturdays, where you can enjoy wine tasting, gourmet pie and wine pairing, snacks, craft beer, cold drinks, and the best farmhouse toasted sandwiches and amazing milkshakes – in front of a cosy fire or out on the lawns, depending on the season.

Kids are catered for too, with entertainment and play areas, and free wi-fi for everyone.

Legacy

Imbuko, which means "admiration for" in isiXhosa, is focused on leaving a legacy for future generations through all that it is producing, through their sustainable approach to farming and wine making, and through their respect and care for their staff, for customers and suppliers, and for everyone who visits.

