Why you should consider a smart home. Photo by BENCE BOROS on Unsplash
For some homeowners, turning a house into a smart home can be as simple as buying a connected speaker. For others, it can involve linking several different products, including speakers, cameras, computers, televisions, security systems and appliances.

What are the benefits of having a smart home?

It saves energy and money

A smart home can save energy and money by automating the heating and air conditioning systems, reducing the homeowners electricity bill. Lights and appliances can use less energy by powering down when not in use. 

Security and safety

Smart homes can increase security. Connecting your lights and cameras can help make a home that much safer. 

Handling regular household tasks

If you want to take some of the tedious tasks of home care out of your hands, connected and automated devices can help, like the Mi Robot Vacuum, a washing machine that automatically starts a wash cycle, or fridge that orders milk online when it senses that you’re low.

Making the home more entertaining

What is a smart home if not also a place to hang out and relax? This technology can also keep you entertained and informed in new and exciting ways. Connected speakers, combined with AI-based digital assistants, can play music, offer news and sports scores, and can help you control other connected devices as well. 

These are a few of the innovative devices we have found to easily turn your home into a smart home:

Smart Home lighting kit

The LifeSmart's Smart Home Lighting Solution starter kit  is an all-in-one bundle that allows your lighting to be controlled from a central LifeSmart app on your smartphone. Price: was R4,999, now R4,399

Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K TV Smart Box

Catch your favourite TV shows, play games, watch the news or listen to the radio with the  multi-language smart box that connects you to a world of content and entertainment.  Running on the latest Android TV 8 it is easy to use, supports voice control and your favourite apps such as Netflix, DSTV Now, VUDU, YouTube, SlingTV and more. The  stunning 4K HDR visuals and DOLBY DTS ensures an immersive experience. Price: was R 1,499, now R1,199
XIAOMI Mi 1.5L  Smart Kettle

This  smart kettle  can be remotely controlled via your Xiaomi smart home APP and comes with a temperature control 12 hours after power is cut off.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum with charging dock

Automate your home cleaning with the intelligent  Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Charging Dock.  It utilizes a Laser Distance Sensor that scans the environment and then maps it out in real-time for its AI to optimize cleaning routes. This smart vacuum cleaner is also equipped with a powerful Nidec motor for uninterrupted movement and bumpers to protect itself when cleaning near walls and other objects.
It has two and a half hours of run time on a full charge and the charging dock acts as a “home-base” to return to for charging when its finished cleaning.

D-Link Mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plug

This multi-purpose, compact, and  easy-to-use smart plug  allows you to monitor and control your home’s electrical appliances from wherever you are.
You can schedule to save power when you are not at home, and the mydlink Home app enables you check your power usage, set up alerts, or turn a device on or off.
It also helps safeguard against appliances overheating - which is essential during power surges due to loadshedding.

Xiaomi Yeelight E27 LED Smart Colour Light Bulb 

Offering 1600 million colours, the  Xiaomi Yeelight E27 LED Smart Colour light bulb  lets  you control and adjust the brightness from your smartphone. The 10 watts of ultra-low power can provide 800 lumens of brightness and has an average lifespan of 11 years.  Price: was R599, now R199.

HHCC Xiaomi 4 in 1 Plant Flower Care Smart Monitor

With over 5,000 species in it's database, this  small flower care monitor  tracks four essential needs for your plants and flowers - water, sunlight, temperature and nutrition. Real-time and ac curate reading plus expert care tips ensure your flower and plant always stay healthy and vibrant.

