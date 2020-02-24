For some homeowners, turning a house into a smart home can be as simple as buying a connected speaker. For others, it can involve linking several different products, including speakers, cameras, computers, televisions, security systems and appliances.





What are the benefits of having a smart home?





It saves energy and money





A smart home can save energy and money by automating the heating and air conditioning systems, reducing the homeowners electricity bill. Lights and appliances can use less energy by powering down when not in use.





Security and safety





Smart homes can increase security. Connecting your lights and cameras can help make a home that much safer.





Handling regular household tasks





If you want to take some of the tedious tasks of home care out of your hands, connected and automated devices can help, like the Mi Robot Vacuum, a washing machine that automatically starts a wash cycle, or fridge that orders milk online when it senses that you’re low.





Making the home more entertaining





What is a smart home if not also a place to hang out and relax? This technology can also keep you entertained and informed in new and exciting ways. Connected speakers, combined with AI-based digital assistants, can play music, offer news and sports scores, and can help you control other connected devices as well.





These are a few of the innovative devices we have found to easily turn your home into a smart home:





Smart Home lighting kit



