Win a Montego Classic pet hamper for your fur baby worth more than R1,000!
Montego Pet Nutrition is celebrating 20 years of bringing premium quality pet food, made with only the finest ingredients, to South African pets with a Classic giveaway that’s bound to get tails wagging!
As a homegrown brand, started by Hannes van Jaarsveld in 2000, Montego’s commitment to ensuring pets get the best nutrition from early development and throughout their lives comes from the van Jaarveld family’s love for their own pets, who are considered just as much a part of the family as any other member.
In fact, fans of Montego’s Classic range (owners and fur kids alike) are already familiar with the brand’s reputation for providing pets with only the best nutrition that money can buy. The proof is in every delicious bag, can and pouch of Montego’s Classic range of pet food for dogs and cats of all ages.
Made with real meat for bioavailability, and formulated to provide a perfectly balanced, highly satisfying and digestible meal, the Classic range provides pets with everything they need, in every delicious mouthful.
What better way to celebrate 20 years of Classic quality and mark the occasion than by sharing the Montego love far and wide? Montego will be giving five lucky IOL readers the chance to win a paw-some Classic collectable metal bin, including a pet food hamper, filled with a range of Montego goodies that your fur baby is sure to go head over paws for, including:
- 1 x 2kg bag of Classic Adult Dry Food
- 1 x 385g can of Classic Wet Food
- 1 x 1kg box of Crunchies
- 1 x 350g box of Munchies
- 1 x 400g tub of delicious Squishies
- 1 x 350g tub of Puppy Chewies
- 8 x 120g packs of Chewies
Feeling left out, fur parents? Montego hasn’t forgotten about you! As part of the IOL giveaway, Montego will also be giving away a special and timeless surprise gift designed to show the world and your pet how much you love them.
Alternatively, you can buy any Classic dry food product from a participating retailer during the promotion period, and enter in-store to stand a chance to win a Classic bin along with the delicious Montego goodies inside.
For any competition-related queries, please send an email to [email protected], and be sure to check out the Montego Classic pet food and Bags O’ Wags pet treat ranges at www.montego.co.za.
To enter complete the entry form below:a Rafflecopter giveaway