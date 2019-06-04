Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

More South Africans are enjoying the delights of our local wines, and developing a healthy curiosity about this many-centuries-old beverage. The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show is a great place to learn more. The show returns to Joburg from 6 to 8 June for a dazzling "POURformance" at Gauteng’s premier entertainment destination – Montecasino.

Renowned for giving wine-lovers the chance to sample their way through some of SA’s premium wine farms (this year showcasing over 80 brands), the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show also offers interactive presentations as well as the ever-exciting South African Wine Tasting Championships.

Meanwhile, here are some facts about the wine industry for interest – or to impress your friends over a glass or two at #TheWineShow:

Wine is made in virtually every country in the world. Intense fear or hatred of wine is called oenophobia. Wine ‘"tastings" are inaccurately named – top sommeliers agree that smell is by far the most important sense when it comes to drinking wine. The word "sommelier" is an old French word meaning butler or an officer in charge of provisions, derived from the old Provençal "saumalier", or pack-animal driver. The average age of a French oak tree harvested for use in creating wine barrels is 170 years. 10 000 varieties of wine grapes exist worldwide. The first known reference to a specific wine vintage was by Roman historian Pliny the Elder, who rated 121BC as a vintage “of the highest excellence”. Wine bottles were first used in England in the early 1600s – previously wine had been kept in goat skin bags. In the Middle Ages, the greatest and most innovative winemakers were monastic orders. The Cistercians and Benedictines were particularly skilled and are said to have actually tasted the earth to determine how the soil changed from place to place. One glass of wine consists of juice from 75 grapes (one cluster) and one bottle is made from about 1.1kg of grapes

JOHANNESBURG SHOW INFORMATION





Dates and times:

Thursday 6 June: 17:00-21:00

Friday 7 June: 17:00-21:00

Saturday 8 June: 15:00-21:00

Venue:

Outdoor Events Area, Montecasino

Ticket prices: