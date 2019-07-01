The full VIP experience was a resounding success at the TOPS at Spar Wine Show held in Joburg recently. Picture: Supplied

The never-to-be-missed TOPS at Spar Wine Show in Cape Town is in your diary as a July highlight – and now you can transform the event into something even more ‘WINEderful’ with a VIP Wine Show experience.



The show runs from in Cape Town at GrandWest from 11-13 July.





A Cape Town Wine Show VIP ticket offers a wine pairing with five exquisite dishes by Chef Craig Cormack of Goose Roasters, who will create the menu around the character and flavour of the wines to be tasted, in collaboration with the SA Sommeliers Association. The wines are being selected and provided by Vinesse Wines, a wine marketing and sales company specialising in boutique, family-owned wineries.





The VIP experience also includes private seating away from the crowds, a personalised sommelier service to guide your wine experience, limited bar with boutique wine selection, a cheese board, a corporate gift courtesy of Core Catering, a complimentary Platters Guide, and all General Admission ticket benefits.





Shon Kumar, co-owner of TOPS at Spar Wine Show, says the full Johannesburg VIP experience was a resounding success. "The VIP lounge experience adds an extra dimension to the Wine Show. It offers wine lovers the opportunity to learn and enjoy the event more with the food and wine pairing being guided by a professional sommelier."





The value-for-money VIP experience is R495 per ticket and is valued at R870.





Stand a chance to win two VIP tickets to the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show in Cape Town for Friday July 12 by sending your name and surname to [email protected] The competition closes on 8 July 2019. Ts&Cs apply.





The TOPS at SPAR ‘Winederland’ Tour is South Africa’s largest travelling wine show. After Cape Town, it goes to Port Elizabeth from July 25 to 27, Pretoria from October 3 to 5, East London from November 7 to 9 , and finally in Nelspruit from November 28 to 30.



