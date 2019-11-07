Wine Label winners on show as The Wine Show hits East London









East London - "A carefully crafted wine label can make us think the bottle is way more expensive than it is, and it can boost our enjoyment of the wine itself," says brand designer David Schuemann. South African wine makers know this well and our labels rate exceptionally well in the global world of wine. The Rotolabel Wine Label Design Awards highlight this annually, and this year they have been a draw card at the travelling TOPS at Spar Wine Show, where award winners are on display and visitors are given the opportunity to vote for "The People's Choice" wine label and win a year's supply of label award-winning wine. The Rotolabel Wine Label Design Award winners have participated in five of the seven TOPS at Spar shows this year, and will appear for the last time at the East London wine show at Hemingways Casino from 7-9 November. Visitors entering the Rotolabel Wine Label Design Awards 'People's Choice Award' lucky draw at the East London wine show will choose from a selection of 10 finalists – and stand a chance to win some of the award-winning wines on display.

The Rotolabel Wine Label Design Grand Prix Award went to The Wine Thief series of wines.

Andrew Douglas, Owner and Producer of the Wine Show, says East London can look forward to over 150 well-known and as-yet-undiscovered gems from the Cape Winelands for tasting and buying, as well as lots of entertainment and edutainment in the popular wine theatre.

“The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show is fun, with something for every wine-lover. It’s the place to stock up on favourites and discover new ones, which can be shipped free of charge with our excellent ‘Sip ’n Ship’ service.”

John MacGregor, GM of Hemingways: “We’re excited to be hosting the wine show for the first time. Our market is hungry (or thirsty) for a lifestyle event such as this one and it will give our residents the opportunity to experience the unique mix of great-tasting wines along with the education.

* To visit the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show in East London, book your tickets here using "IOL" as the Promo code and get an exclusive 30% off general admission tickets.