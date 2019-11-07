East London - “A carefully crafted wine label can make us think the bottle is way more expensive than it is, and it can boost our enjoyment of the wine itself,” says brand designer David Schuemann.
South African wine makers know this well and our labels rate exceptionally well in the global world of wine.
The Rotolabel Wine Label Design Awards highlight this annually, and this year they have been a draw card at the travelling TOPS at Spar Wine Show, where award winners are on display and visitors are given the opportunity to vote for "The People’s Choice" wine label and win a year’s supply of label award-winning wine.
The Rotolabel Wine Label Design Award winners have participated in five of the seven TOPS at Spar shows this year, and will appear for the last time at the East London wine show at Hemingways Casino from 7-9 November.
Visitors entering the Rotolabel Wine Label Design Awards ‘People’s Choice Award’ lucky draw at the East London wine show will choose from a selection of 10 finalists – and stand a chance to win some of the award-winning wines on display.