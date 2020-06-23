Winter Fashion 2020 - bundle up in style with a few must-have classics

With some of the world’s top fashion retailers pulling out of international fashion weeks and many brick and mortar stores closing their doors we have no choice but to get used to the idea of online shopping.



The upside is that unlike brick and mortar retail stores, their online counterparts don’t have to carry the high costs of rent and staffing, so they are often more affordable.



We went shopping for a few winter essentials that every woman needs in her wardrobe.



A good winter coat is a must-have and most of us have the favourites that we take out every winter - those black, brown or grey coats that are classics.

Step into the winter season with style in a new Melton coat. We found a great knee-length tailored funnel neck melton coat. Perfect for layering over winter outfits, the neck can be worn up or down to suit your outfit.



Another favourite is the Slouch coat - a throwback from the indie 70’s these never go out of style. With a slouchy fit, large pockets and one large button it’s perfect with jeans and a comfy sweater.

When the mercury drops to single digits and the kids want to go out to play a puffer jacket is the best way to keep them warm. We love this gorgeous girls pink puffer jacket, with a full zip and hood.

A cosy fleece top is another great wardrobe staple for kids - layer it over a t-shirt to keep out the winter chill.

When it comes to footwear wintertime is boots time. Whether heeled or flat we all love them. There are two classics we should all have in our cupboard: