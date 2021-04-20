Winter is coming, look the part with StyleMode

When we think of winter outfits, we rarely picture stepping out in a stylish ensemble. Instead, the image of a more comfortable and practical look suitable for those chillier days comes to mind.

Piling on layers of clothing, from coats to polo necks, we end up forgetting about the outfit and instead focus on keeping warm, resulting in a not so cute Michelin-man inspired outfit.

Houndstooth Poloneck

Yes, throwing on your nearest coat or jumper can be quick ad convenient. However, we’re here to tell you that you can still pull off a great winter outfit with minimal effort. It’s easy when temperatures start to drop, to lean on an outfit that makes you feel comfortable, cuddling up in your favourite joggers, hoodies and slippers. While it may be more comfortable and easy to throw on, there are far more ways to create a practical winter outfit while still looking fashionable and chic.

Satin Joggers

First, you need to start with a base. Sometimes all it takes is a bodysuit, long-sleeve sweater or even thermal tights to turn your basic outfit into a cosy practical winter fit. Other times, adding a gorgeous teddy coat or even a graphic knitted jumper; jeggings, statement ankle boots and a beanie will do the trick.

Teddy Coat

Once you’ve established the base of your outfit, you’re ready to start on the next step, layering. A great way to elevate any simple winter-friendly outfit is by layering. Coats and jumpers are essential, and the right tones and shades can make any lazy day outfit look polished.

Now that winter is on South Africa’s doorstep, we say goodbye to summer sandals and get ready to bring on the boots and sneakers. From ankle boots to chunky brogues to mid-length chunky boots, this season has a boot for everyone. For a fresh take, pair them with a pair of leather trousers or a leather coat.

Ankle Boots

Now maybe you’re not interested in switching out your heels for sneakers or boots, don’t worry, you can still strut in style this winter. Remember: The key here is to layer. Get the most out of your heels this season is by pairing them with some stockings or leg warmers. Throw on a maxi cardigan or tunic layered with a polar neck, flare-legged jeans, and you’ve got a stylish, trendy outfit in minutes. To complete the look, pair it with some gold jewellery and a croc print handbag, and you’re good to go.

Plunge Neckline Tunic

