Winter solstice sale: save up to 75%!

Loot’s winter sale is full of great ideas to keep you busy throughout the cold rainy season. Books, home decor or appliances - the Loot winter sale has everything you need. BONUS: for the duration of the sale you get free delivery when choosing Pargo - which has more than 2500 click and collect delivery points nationwide, making online shopping even easier and more convenient.

Keep fit with the Volkano Active Yoga starter kit, which includes a 55cm Yoga ball made with anti-burst technology. The anti-slip strips and matte surface help you keep stable and soft PVC provides greater resilience. It can also be used as a ball chair to relieve body pain, build a healthier core to support the spine and relieve stress. Volkano Active Yoga starter kit Keep calm and relaxed with Silver Lining Wellness Isolate Premium CBD Oil (300mg). Made from pure CBD isolate, with no THC, it contains no other active ingredients. CBD is great for, amongst other things, maintaining daily well-being, is pet and child friendly, relieves pain, anxiety and inflammation. Keep your skin soft and glowing with Honey & Lemon Sugar moisturizing exfoliating face & body scrub. It can be used on both the body and face and is ideal for rough spots like feet, knees, elbows and hands. Ingredients: raw honey, coconut oil, lemon juice and jojoba oil.

Spoil a man in your life with a warm spicy scent for winter. Antonio Puig Quorum Silver was launched in 2005. Quorum Silver is a woody spicy scent for men. It starts as a dry cedar scent which deepens over time. Top notes are Ginger, citrus and cardamom. Helping you keep safe through Covid-19 Monitor the amount of oxygen in your body with a pulse oximeter. This non-invasive tool attaches painlessly to your fingertip, sending wavelengths of light through the finger to measure your pulse rate and how much oxygen is in your system.

We have all become used to masking up in public and are always looking for the most comfortable option. The Sophie Moda Nano Silver Cooling Fibre Adjustable 3D Face Mask is a high breathability mask that protects against dust, pollen, second-hand smoke, air pollution and viral/bacterial transmission. The ice cooling microfibre fabric keeps moisture away by cooling the surface temperature of skin. The 3D shape allows for space between your mouth and mask for easier breathing and speaking (and will not smudge lipstick). Sophie Moda Nano Silver Cooling Fibre Adjustable 3D Face Mask Enjoy clean, fresh and misty air with an adorable Bunny Ears Humidifier with LED light. The humidifier doubles as an atmospheric light that adds colour and serenity to the surroundings. Perfect for any room, this cure whisper-quiet humidifier will keep the air around you fresh. Take time out

Hobby enthusiasts and DIY lovers will love the Casals 3.6V Cordless Screwdriver with soft grip handle. It has a LED light to illuminate dark areas, as well as a battery indicator light and comes with a 10 piece screwdriver accessory set. Whether you’re walking, travelling to school, the office or shopping, Loot has a backpack & earphone combo to make your journey relaxed and more enjoyable. Cooking up a storm but need some inspiration? The Gourmet Cookbook features over 100 recipes celebrating 5 years of recipes, garnered from the pages of Condé Nast House & Garden Gourmet magazine.