Only in South Africa is it possible can members of the Old Vine Project (OVP) now put a Certified Heritage Vineyards seal on bottles of wine made from vineyards of 35 years or older, together with the planting date.

In all the winelands of the world, old vines get proudly mentioned on labels, in many languages, such is the value everywhere accorded to old vineyards and the wines they produce.



This is a guarantee to the consumer of authentic wines grown according to the OVP viticultural and winemaking guidelines.





The OVP was formalised in 2016 with seed funding from the Rupert Foundation. With traction gained and awareness spreading, more projects are being launched to augment the OVP footprint.

Now these wines – and the vineyards that produce them – are receiving both local and international acclaim.





The Old Vine Project at the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show:





The Old Vine Project will take its rightful place in the spotlight in four of the seven cities that will be welcoming South Africa’s largest touring wine show , the 2019 TOPS at SPAR Wine Show.





Discover the mystery of old vine wines and v isit the Old Vine Project at the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show in Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Pretoria.





For an intimate experience of these uniquely South African wines, book your place to be one of just 20 delegates at one of the exclusive 45-minute wine theatre sessions presented by OVP Project Manager André Morgenthal on Thursday at 18:00, Friday at 19:00 or Saturday at 16:00.





Morgenthal has a longstanding career in the wine and tourism industry in South Africa. He joined the Old Vine Project in 2016 as project m anager, which follows on from his previous position at Wines of South Africa and a career that includes wine-making in South Africa and Burgundy.





Participants in the wine theatre sessions will discover how gnarly old vines that have survived the ravages of time and harsh conditions are enhancing the South African wine scene by producing authentic wine styles. The Certified Heritage Seal is a first of its kind and is shaping a new wine category with substantial structure and complexity. A selection of rare Old Vine wines will be tasted.









For more information go to oldvineproject.co.za.





Diarise the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show in your city:

9 to 11 May – Durban (The Globe at Suncoast). To book your tickets for the Durban show, go to tws.sale/ioldbn

11 to 13 July – Cape Town (GrandWest)

25 to 27 July – Port Elizabeth (Boardwalk)

3 to 5 October – Pretoria (Menlyn Park Shopping Centre)

7 to 9 November – East London (Hemingways Casino)

28 to 30 November – Nelspruit (Emnotweni Casino)

