World’s largest virtual plant-based kitchen launches with two South African chefs

LIVEKINDLY Collective, a fast-growing plant-based company, has recently launched Collective Kitchen, the world’s largest virtual plant-based kitchen. The food-focused platform follows eleven experienced chefs from around the world as they recreate local and popular dishes with only plant-based ingredients.

Representing South Africa are two top plant-based chefs, Mokgadi Itsweng and Jason McNamara, sharing the kitchen with top international chefs from Los Angeles, Berlin, and Stockholm. The initiative includes the Top Dish video series, which features, among others, Chef Mokgadi Itsweng’s exploration of sustainable food initiatives around Joburg. Collective Kitchen’s creative chef-driven campaign is the first of its kind, with culinary experts from around the world creating unique plant-based recipes made easy for the home cook. Now everyone can enjoy a plant-based version of their favourite dishes.

Chef Jason McNamara Chief Marketing Officer of LIVEKINDLY Collective Mick van Ettinger says their mission is to make plant-based living the new norm, and that’s only possible by making the transition to eating less meat easier for all cooks, no matter who they are cooking for. “Our chefs are using some of our most popular products to encourage home cooks to experiment and find out just how versatile, delicious, nutritious, and easy-to-make plant-based meals can be,” Van Ettinger said.

Chef Mokgadi Itsweng. The recipes are made using some of LIVEKINDLY Collective’s top plant-based meat brands, including The Fry Family Food Co. and Oumph! which are readily available at most leading retailers.

Co-founder of The Fry Family Food Co Tammy Fry says The Collective Kitchen embodies what their mission has always been at Fry’s, which is to inspire families to explore more meat-free cooking. “Fry’s turned 30 this year, and seeing our incredible products being cooked by these talented chefs from around the world, on this beautifully inspiring platform fills me with so much pride,” Fry says. Through Collective Kitchen, you will learn how to easily replace meat in popular dishes such as fried chick'n tacos, German doner kebabs, Swedish meatballs, mince stuffed vetkoek or amagwinya or the Jozi kota, and much more. Each recipe comes with cooking videos and instructions on how to prepare the dishes.