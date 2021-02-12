Your essential toolkit for everything DIY

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

One of the most frustrating things is finally getting the motivation to tackle that home project you've been procrastinating about then you realize you don’t actually have the tools to make it happen. To avoid these frustrations, there are just certain tools you should have in your DIY home tool kit. Here are a few of the tools everyone should own, for those part-time hobbies to the experienced DIYer. Ryobi Table Saw (254mm) (1800W) Loot price - R3,538

A bench saw is essential for completing any woodworking project quickly and easily. It can be used to rip, square, mitre, groove, bevel, shape and join pieces of wood. The Royobi bench saw includes a mitre gauge for making angled crosscuts and a blade guard to protect users from the exposed blade. It comes with an easily accessible on/off switch.

Ryobi Drill Press (250W)

Loot price - R1,412

The versatility of a drill press is a great addition to any workshop. The main purpose of a drill press is to drill precisely spaced holes or to bore to exact depths. All Ryobi drill press bases can be lowered or raised and can swivel 360° around the column to handle odd shaped pieces. Speed changes are smooth and easy. The adjustable position and locking depth stop allow for repetitive drilling.

Wildberry Galvanised 4 Tier DIY Shelving

Loot Price - R480

For use in the home, the garage or in the warehouse, this heavy steel profile rack is easy to install, space saving and good for keeping goods in their place. Maximum holding weight: 200Kg (50kg per shelf)

Port-Bag Wall Panel Set

Loot Price - R585

Port-Bag, is a manufacturer of plastic storage for more than 20 years of creating innovative products.

Port-Bag Wall Panel Set

The panel set contains:

2x Wall Panels (420 x 590 x 20mm • 16x Small Box (115 x 100 x 74mm) • 8x Medium Box (165 x 100 x 74mm) • 4x Large Box (210 x 100 x 74mm) • 10x Hook (50 x 10 x 20mm) • 1x Tool Holder (210 x 95 43mm) • 1x Drill Bit Holder (165 x 50 x 27mm) • 1 Pair Ring and Open Ended spanner holder (215 x 65 x 28mm)

Ryobi Mini Tool Kit (130W)

Loot Price - R578

Ryobi Mini Tool Kit (130W)

The perfect machine for any hobbyist. It is fitted with a variable speed motor depending on the accessory being used. Ideal for grinding, engraving, polishing, sanding and cutting. Complete with flexible shaft for complete versatility.

Dremel 3000 Multi-Tool (130W)

Loot Price - R950

This all-round Multi-Tool with interchangeable accessories and attachments allows you to tackle almost any detailed task that requires a perfect finish with just one machine. Go from cutting to trimming to polishing. The fan design and side vents, ball bearing motor construction affords a cool-running tool with low noise and vibration, even under high load. The symmetrical design and lightweight housing give you a strong and fitted grip for high manoeuvrability and no fatigue.

Bosch Mixed Mini X-Line Mixed Set (15-Piece)

Loot Price - R230

Ideally equipped to handle virtually any task: This basic set with 5 wood bits, 5 masonry bits and 5 metal bits allows clean and precise drilling. Covers the most common applications with drilling diameters between 3 and 8 mm.

Ryobi Inverter Generator Max 2500w Open Frame

Loot Price - R7,102

Powerful and easy to use, the Ryobi Inverter is quieter than a normal generator and fitted with anti-vibration engine mount.

Overload protection & low oil light protects the generator and your digital equipment.

5L fuel tank capacity for 3hrs of operation.

Fitted with 2x 230V sockets and 2x 5V USB sockets for charging MP3 players, phones etc.

Bosch Professional Angle Grinder (GWS700)

Loot Price - R662

Bosch Professional Angle Grinder (GWS700)

The Bosch Professional Angle Grinder offers outstanding overload capacity fit for tough jobs. The design is compact and slim for easy handling.