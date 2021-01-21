Your guide to eating vegan this Veganuary

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

As more people transition to a plant-based diet, going vegan has become more popular. It’s a great way to focus on your health, as well as the health of the planet. Initially, switching from an omnivore diet to one that is completely meat and dairy-free could have you feeling overwhelmed by the large pool of resources and information available online about going vegan. Fortunately, with these newbie vegan tips, you’ll save yourself time and money. Getting started Before jumping straight into a vegan diet, do a little research and mentally prepare yourself to make the change. Find out which foods you should focus on eating to keep your diet balanced and whether or not your local grocery stores and restaurants offer vegan options or vegan-friendly dishes. By doing this, you’ll begin to understand which meals will help keep your body happy and healthy which will ensure you are motivated on your journey. Take it easy

Try to cut out non-vegan foods slowly by crowding them out. This simply means that the more vegan foods you try, the less you’ll focus on non-vegan foods and the quicker you’ll move towards a fully vegan diet.

By gradually cutting down on animal products you’ll start to feel comfortable and confident with the changes in your diet.

Keep your meals simple

When starting your vegan diet, try to keep your meals as simple as possible. Try to focus less on time-consuming and complicated dishes and instead focus on eating whole foods that are simple yet rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Spend time prepping and planning meals in advance so you’ll avoid the hassle of wondering what your next meal should be and making poor in-the-moment choices.

With so many vegan versions available for almost everything, you can swap out your favourite dish for the vegan version.

Most supermarkets offer a range of plant-based milk such as oat, soya, almond, and more which could easily replace dairy. With vegan meat alternatives such as plant-based burgers, sausages, mince and fish also easily accessible, you’ll be able to eat the foods you love without the meat.

Try Fry’s Family Foods products which are all 100% vegan and can be found in the frozen foods section at all major retailers nationally. In bright green and white boxes. Visit their website to learn more about their product range

Eating out

Going vegan doesn’t mean you have to give up eating out. Whether you’re a newbie to veganism or long-term vegan, here are 5 local restaurants that have vegan options on their menus:

John Dory’s: Are taking their sustainability mission to the next level with their launch of a fully Vegan menu using Fry’s 100% plant-based Tempura Battered Prawn-Style Pieces in their zingy Prawn-Style Tacos, Prawn-Style Bowl and their Prawn-Style Sushi Platter

Kauai: Smoothies, Avo on Toast, Raw Juices, Plant-Power Wrap/Bowl with vegan replacements.

Panarottis: Vegan pizza and pasta options including the Vegan Al Capone Pizza (featuring vegan cheese and Fry’s Chicken-Style Strips) or Spaghetti Bolognese (featuring Fry’s Meat-Free Mince).

Seattle Coffee: An array of milk alternatives for your morning coffee including soy, macadamia, oat or almond milk.

Spur: Spur offers Fry’s Schnitzels as well as Fry’s Burgers as meal options and Fry’s Strips in salads and bowls.

Wimpy: Wimpy’s Veggie Burger can be made vegan. Just remember to ask for no may or cheese when ordering. Their Harvest Salad is also a healthier option, just ask for no feta or salad dressing.

Vegan Community Support

Join the We Love Veganuary SA Facebook Group and take the pledge to try vegan this January! This supportive online community of vegans will help you with tips and suggestions on making your vegan journey as easy as possible.