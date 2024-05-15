Looking after your skin’s microbiome can help you achieve glowing skin. In order to do it right – you would first need to analyse whether your microbiome is healthy. Local leading skincare brand SKIN functional believes in enabling you to achieve your best skin yet, and this means giving the power back to you with their bespoke and custom range for every skin type and concern. In this article you will learn what your microbiome is, how it functions and why it matters so much.

Your Skin’s Microbiome - Why It Matters? What is your skin microbiome? Kevin Khosa, Customer Service Manager at SKIN functional explained that: “The skin microbiome is the name given to the diverse community of microorganisms (which includes bacteria, fungi and viruses) that live on and in the layers of our skin. It’s a similar concept to the gut microbiome. While many of us are familiar with the gut microbiome – the bacteria that lives in your digestive system – it’s also important to remember that you have microbiomes all over, and that there is another important microbiome that exists on your skin. Beyond your appearance, your skin (and its microbiome) is your body’s first line of defence. Primarily, it helps prevent harmful microorganisms from entering your body, making it hugely important when it comes to protecting your immune system.” Why does it matter? Dermatologists all agree that your skin microbiome is as unique as a fingerprint – meaning it might work slightly differently from person to person – and remains in constant communication with its surrounding environment as well as the skin itself. “The skin’s microbiome operates as a line of defence against external factors (like pathogens) that could compromise our health while also helping control skin immunity– but it also plays a vital role in nutrient absorption and supporting the skin barrier. Therefore, making it a very important part of your body to look after when it comes to your overall health,” added Khosa.

How does your Skin Microbiome differ from your Skin Barrier? These two parts of your skin are indeed different. When we speak of the skin barrier we refer to the body’s outermost surface the stratum corneum, a layer of dead skin cells, which acts as a protective shield against environmental factors. In comparison, when we refer to the skin microbiome, this simply refers to the term given to the microorganisms that reside on the skin’s surface, which protect the body on a physical, chemical and immunological level. The skin microbiome helps to support skin barrier health. How to check if your microbiome may be compromised If your skin microbiome is unhealthy – usually as a result of some kind of imbalance – it will tell you in the form of flaring skin conditions like acne, eczema, rosacea, psoriasis and sensitivity, as well as accelerated signs of ageing such as loss of elasticity, uneven tone and wrinkles. Some additional signs and symptoms may include: Itchy skin or rashes

Dry, dehydrated or flaky skin

Slow wound healing

Rosacea, eczema or acne

Redness

Uneven skin texture How to achieve and maintain a healthy microbiome Some things you may want to consider paying attention to is your general lifestyle, being cognisant of your diet, your activity levels as well as your stress and hormonal levels. These all play a part in your skin health.