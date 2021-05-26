Zola Nene’s quick and easy blueberry cheesecake

Gone are the days where microwaves were reserved for heating leftovers or just defrosting frozen foods. With the LG NeoChef Convection, your microwave is so much more than a simple reheating device, it’s a powerful cooking companion that helps you cook gourmet meals in less time.

The NeoChef Convection gives you the power of nine cooking methods packed into one spectacular device, making whipping up impressive dishes easier than ever before. Innovative Smart Inverter technology makes it all possible, offering consistent, even heat and precise temperature control, whether you want to bake, warm food, make biltong or yoghurt, or use your microwave as an airfryer, steamer, roaster, slow cooker or grill.

South African cooking sensation Zola Nene is no stranger to the power of the LG NeoChef, and has even adapted some of her recipes so they can be cooked to perfection using the device. “One of the worst things that can happen while baking is having a sudden temperature drop or change. This is something you don’t have to worry about when you’re using the LG NeoChef,” said Zola.

Zola is known for simplifying complex cooking processes with her easy-to-follow recipes. One of our personal favourites has to be her super easy, super quick recipe for blueberry cheesecake.

Zola Nene's blueberry-ripple baked cheesecake

Serves: 8-10

INGREDIENTS

350 g ginger biscuits

80 g butter, melted

800 g cream cheese, at room temperature

200 g sour cream, at room temperature

180 g castor sugar

4 large eggs

finely grated zest of 1 lemon

100 g fresh or frozen blueberries, puréed

INSTRUCTIONS