Zola Nene’s quick and easy blueberry cheesecake
Gone are the days where microwaves were reserved for heating leftovers or just defrosting frozen foods. With the LG NeoChef Convection, your microwave is so much more than a simple reheating device, it’s a powerful cooking companion that helps you cook gourmet meals in less time.
The NeoChef Convection gives you the power of nine cooking methods packed into one spectacular device, making whipping up impressive dishes easier than ever before. Innovative Smart Inverter technology makes it all possible, offering consistent, even heat and precise temperature control, whether you want to bake, warm food, make biltong or yoghurt, or use your microwave as an airfryer, steamer, roaster, slow cooker or grill.
South African cooking sensation Zola Nene is no stranger to the power of the LG NeoChef, and has even adapted some of her recipes so they can be cooked to perfection using the device. “One of the worst things that can happen while baking is having a sudden temperature drop or change. This is something you don’t have to worry about when you’re using the LG NeoChef,” said Zola.
Zola is known for simplifying complex cooking processes with her easy-to-follow recipes. One of our personal favourites has to be her super easy, super quick recipe for blueberry cheesecake.
Zola Nene's blueberry-ripple baked cheesecake
Serves: 8-10
INGREDIENTS
- 350 g ginger biscuits
- 80 g butter, melted
- 800 g cream cheese, at room temperature
- 200 g sour cream, at room temperature
- 180 g castor sugar
- 4 large eggs
- finely grated zest of 1 lemon
- 100 g fresh or frozen blueberries, puréed
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pulse the biscuits in a food processor until fine.
- Mix in the butter and then press the mixture over the base of a 20-cm round springform cake tin (not up the sides).
- Refrigerate the base while you make the filling.
- Set the NeoChef to 140 °C on Convection Setting
- In a bowl, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, eggs and lemon zest until smooth.
- Transfer 60 ml (a quarter of a cup) of the batter to a separate bowl and mix in the blueberry purée.
- Carefully pour the plain batter onto the biscuit base, then swirl the blueberry batter over the top and use a knife or skewer to incorporate the blueberry batter into the cheesecake to create a ripple effect.
- Bake in the NeoChef for about 45 minutes or until the cheesecake is set and the middle is still slightly wobbly.
- Turn off the NeoChef, open the door slightly and leave the cheesecake to gradually cool in the there until it reaches room temperature. Then refrigerate for at least 4 hours before unmoulding, slicing and serving.