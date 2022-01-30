Lifestyle
Penny Lebyane, Cllr Loyiso Masuku, Matthew Mensah. Picture: Twitter
Penny Lebyane, Cllr Loyiso Masuku, Matthew Mensah. Picture: Twitter

‘Power Breakfast’ creating conversations around GBV

By Oluthando Keteyi Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

On Friday, Africa Cares Tennis Challenge, in partnership with Mercedes Benz Sandton, hosted the Africa Cares Tennis Power Breakfast.

The Power Breakfast was held under the theme: How industry leaders can play their part in the fight against GBV.

The Africa Cares Tennis event uses the impact of tennis to promote an international awareness-raising campaign for No Violence Against Women and Children.

For South Africa, being one of the top countries affected by Gender-Based Violence, this is a protest and plea to stop the violence, and encourage society not to tolerate any gender-based violence whatsoever, and also play their part in the fight.

The Power Breakfast is one of the activations that will be running throughout the year leading up to the Africa Cares Tennis tournament that will help put a spotlight on GBV issues and women empowerment.

MORE ON THIS

It is an effort to get more corporate leaders, stakeholders, and communities involved in the conversation and the fight.

Thami Nkadimeng was an excellent host, who ensured that the important message was received in a positive light. She ensured that the sensitivity of the topic was not lost or too heavy for breakfast.

She moderated the panel discussion which consisted of Penny Lebyane, Matthew Mensah, Cllr Loyiso Masuku, and Prof Puleng Segalo.

The event consisted of various speakers who enriched the breakfast with their stories of the work they are doing when it comes to GBV initiatives or their own personal stories.

Speaker Yolanda Sibeko shared her own experiences as a GBV survivor.

Sibeko recounted how abuse was introduced in her life from a young point and how it affected her adult relationships.

She credited NGO, POWA for assisting her break away from her abusive relationship.

During the panel discussion the panellists not only told their GBV stories, but also gave tips on how a person can actually bring about change.

Johannesburg Gender-based Violence

Share this article: