‘Power Breakfast’ creating conversations around GBV

On Friday, Africa Cares Tennis Challenge, in partnership with Mercedes Benz Sandton, hosted the Africa Cares Tennis Power Breakfast. The Power Breakfast was held under the theme: How industry leaders can play their part in the fight against GBV.

The Africa Cares Tennis event uses the impact of tennis to promote an international awareness-raising campaign for No Violence Against Women and Children. For South Africa, being one of the top countries affected by Gender-Based Violence, this is a protest and plea to stop the violence, and encourage society not to tolerate any gender-based violence whatsoever, and also play their part in the fight. The Power Breakfast is one of the activations that will be running throughout the year leading up to the Africa Cares Tennis tournament that will help put a spotlight on GBV issues and women empowerment.

It is an effort to get more corporate leaders, stakeholders, and communities involved in the conversation and the fight. Thami Nkadimeng was an excellent host, who ensured that the important message was received in a positive light. She ensured that the sensitivity of the topic was not lost or too heavy for breakfast. What to do when you listen to a GBV Survivor according to Global Impact:

1 Believe them

2 Listen without judgement

3 Ask what support they want

4 Check on them Afterwards@AfricaCaresTC #gbvpowerbreakfast — KimJayde (@KimJaydeBlog) January 28, 2022 She moderated the panel discussion which consisted of Penny Lebyane, Matthew Mensah, Cllr Loyiso Masuku, and Prof Puleng Segalo.

The event consisted of various speakers who enriched the breakfast with their stories of the work they are doing when it comes to GBV initiatives or their own personal stories. Speaker Yolanda Sibeko shared her own experiences as a GBV survivor. Sibeko recounted how abuse was introduced in her life from a young point and how it affected her adult relationships.