Selena once Gomez contemplated suicide

The 30-year-old pop star - who started out in the industry as a child and achieved global fame as a teenager when she starred in the leading role of Disney Channel sitcom “Wizards of Waverly Place” - explained that depression had crept in by the time she reached her 20s, and she often thought the world would be a "better place" if she wasn't here. She said: "I'm going to be very open with everybody about this: I've been to four treatment centers.

"I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad. “It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation. Then it just was me not being able to move from my bed. I didn’t want anyone to talk to me. My friends would bring me food because they love me, but none of us knew what it was. “Sometimes it was weeks I’d be in bed, to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath. I thought the world would be better if I wasn’t there."

The “Only Murders in the Building” star - who revealed her bipolar diagnosis in April 2020 - went on to explain that she had "never fit in" with a certain group of people, and claimed that her only show business friend was fellow pop star Taylor Swift as she questioned whether the riches she had attained through her career had really made her "happy." She told “Rolling Stone”: "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?"