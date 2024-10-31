Checkers mini trolley: Swap or pay up to R1,000 for the highly sought-after missing piece

The miniature replica of Checkers’ iconic shopping trolley, part of the Discovery Vitality series, is still the most highly sought-after collectible, selling for a mind-boggling R500 to R1,000 on Facebook Marketplace.
@daniellathibault @Checkers South Africa and @Checkers_Sixty60 ♬ original sound - daniella_thibault
This bite-sized trolley has captured the hearts of collectors across Mzansi. Many Checkers mini collectors are missing this rare piece to complete their collections.
The demand has sparked a frenzy among collectors. Those with duplicates are selling the trolley to the highest bidder, while those without are eager to buy.
Yesterday, TikTok user Alysha Jaide posted that she’s auctioning the in-demand trolley to the highest bidder, and her comment section is flooded with offers from interested buyers.
She wrote: “GOT A PINK TROLLEY ON AUCTION! Highest bid wins!🤩 I will announce the highest bidder tomorrow! Please note that if you are the highest bidder, your payment must reflect unless you opt for cash on collection 🛒”
@alysha_jaide GOT A PINK TROLLEY ON AUCTION! Highest bid wins!🤩 i will announce the highest bidder tomorrow! Please take note if you are the highest bidder your payment must reflect unless you want to do cash on collection 🛒 #checkerspinktrolley#pinktrolley#minipinktrolley#auction#checkersmini#checkersminicollection#checkerssouthafrica#pinktrolleyaunction#bestbidwins#fyp#viral#checkers#bid#trolley#checkersminicollection#checkersminishop#minigrocery#pinktrolleyquest#forsale ♬ Danger - SoundAudio
Meanwhile, another TikTok user, Covered Girl Inc, is thrilled to have completed her collection as she proudly places the missing trolley in her collector’s case.
@coveredgirlinc That feeling when you finally complete your @Checkers South Africa @Checkers_Sixty60 Little Shop Collection✨😄 #purejoy #itsthelittlethings Thanks to @Nadia Kisten Osman for helping me complete my collection by swopping her extra trolley with me🥰 #checkerslittleshop #checkersminis #checkerssouthafrica #minigroceryhaul #CheckersSixty60 #CheckersLittleShopJoy ♬ sonido original - ❤️🩹
These mini everyday grocery replicas are available at Checkers each time customers shop, but often, they end up with duplicates.
However, the pink trolley remains hard to find, leading collectors to swap duplicates in the hope of finding the missing piece.
There’s actually a market for this. People are willing to pay for the pink trolley, but if you’re lucky, someone might exchange an item for it, allowing you to get it without spending a cent.
The Checkers Little Shop mini items were introduced in 2013, gained popularity in 2020, and became a hit with kids and collectors alike.
Returning this year with an expanded collection of 44 items made from 100% recycled plastic, these collectibles continue to captivate both new and old collectors.
IOL