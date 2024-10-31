Checkers mini trolley: Swap or pay up to R1,000 for the highly sought-after missing piece

The demand has sparked a frenzy among collectors. Those with duplicates are selling the trolley to the highest bidder, while those without are eager to buy. Yesterday, TikTok user Alysha Jaide posted that she’s auctioning the in-demand trolley to the highest bidder, and her comment section is flooded with offers from interested buyers. She wrote: “GOT A PINK TROLLEY ON AUCTION! Highest bid wins!🤩 I will announce the highest bidder tomorrow! Please note that if you are the highest bidder, your payment must reflect unless you opt for cash on collection 🛒”

There’s actually a market for this. People are willing to pay for the pink trolley, but if you’re lucky, someone might exchange an item for it, allowing you to get it without spending a cent. The Checkers Little Shop mini items were introduced in 2013, gained popularity in 2020, and became a hit with kids and collectors alike. Returning this year with an expanded collection of 44 items made from 100% recycled plastic, these collectibles continue to captivate both new and old collectors.