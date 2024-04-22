The Nicolway Shopping Centre in Bryanston has been renamed to the Winifred Mandela Precinct in honour of the late struggle stalwart. In September last year, William Nicol Drive was renamed to Winnie Mandela Drive.

On Friday, the Akani Properties, a black-owned and managed property group with R4 billion worth of assets under management, announced the renaming. A renaming ceremony took place, which was attended by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, the Board of Trustees of the Municipal Employees Pension Fund (MEPF), representatives from the Mandela family, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Funzi Ngobeni of Action SA and major tenants. Nicolway was acquired by Akani Properties two years ago in a R1 billion transaction on behalf of their client, the Municipal Employees Pension Fund (MEPF), marking a major milestone in the investment strategy of the Fund.

Winnie Mandela, often referred to as the "Mother of the Nation," embodied unwavering commitment to the struggle against apartheid, resilience in the face of adversity, and dedication to uplifting communities. By naming the shopping centre after her, Akani aims to celebrate her rich and multifaceted legacy, acknowledging both her achievements and the challenges she faced. "We choose to focus on the broader spectrum of Winnie Mandela's contributions," said Akani Managing Director, Jack Malebane at Nicolway Shopping Centre.

Premier @Lesufi joined the official renaming of Nicolway Shopping Centre to Winifred Mandela Precinct this morning in Bryanston. History in the making. #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/urA6hZMN6H — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) April 19, 2024 "The renaming is an evolution that aligns Nicolway with the broader narrative of community and family values." The renaming draws a parallel with other iconic places like Nelson Mandela Square, emphasising the familial and community-oriented aspects of both figures. By having Nicolway named after Winnie Mandela, Akani aims to create a network of spaces reflecting diverse aspects of the Mandela legacy, including family, community, and leadership.