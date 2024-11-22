South Africa's new drive-through ATMs: a convenient innovation or a safety concern?

Due to today’s busy lifestyles, consumers are constantly seeking out experiences that make life simpler and more convenient. As a result, people are getting more and more used to click and collect services, drive-throughs and online shopping to make their lives easier.

“This is 5th Industrial Revolution,” said the TikTok user pleased with his experience. However, South African netizens were on the fence about the safety of this experience in a country with a high incidence of crime Commenting on the video, @elmond265, said: “People need to understand SA is not ready for such in any form, this is like painting a cracked wall.😏.”