South Africa's new drive-through ATMs: a convenient innovation or a safety concern?

Due to today’s busy lifestyles, consumers are constantly seeking out experiences that make life simpler and more convenient.
As a result, people are getting more and more used to click and collect services, drive-throughs and online shopping to make their lives easier.
South African banks are also embracing this change and drive-through culture by making banking and money collection easier for customers with ATM drive-throughs.
Though there aren’t many ATM drive-throughs in the country, some places are lucky enough to have this service making making cash withdrawal as simple as ordering a burger or fried chicken.
@gavinguccifiedmat This is 5th Industrial Revolution. I bank with @StandardBank .#evolution #innovation #pioneer #capetown ♬ Drive - Black Coffee & David Guetta - Drive feat. Delilah Montagu
In a recent video posted to TikTok, user Gavin Guccified Mats (@gavinguccifiedmat) shared his experience of coming across a drive-through ATM and using one in Cape Town.
“This is 5th Industrial Revolution,” said the TikTok user pleased with his experience.
However, South African netizens were on the fence about the safety of this experience in a country with a high incidence of crime
Commenting on the video, @elmond265, said: “People need to understand SA is not ready for such in any form, this is like painting a cracked wall.😏.”
Another user, @crad9409, said: “How safe is this though? I see someone running past and snatching that cash.”
@fifla06 said: “This is so risky. They will take your money and car same time. SA is not there yet 😳😳.”
While @zunaidstoffels said: “I think this is a bad idea, give it time you’ll see.”