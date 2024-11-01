When is Black Friday 2024? Here’s what to expect from one of SA’s busiest shopping days

As we enter November which is known as the month of Black Friday the question on the mind of many South Africans is “when is Black Friday 2024?” This year Black Friday will be taking place on November 29, 2024, so your November pay cheque will come in handy for those Black Friday specials.

Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States and Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November. According to Sensormatic’s data for South Africa, the top five busiest shopping days for 2024 are expected to be: – Friday, November 29: Black Friday

– Saturday, November 30: Saturday after Black Friday – Saturday, December 21: Super Saturday – Monday, December 23: Monday before Christmas

– Saturday, December 14: second Saturday before Christmas A number of South African retailers including online retailers have already started announcing their specials or Black Friday. These retailers include: Game, Superbalist, Makro, Takealot, Samsung, Bash, Hirsch’s, OneDayOnly, Apple, MTN, Fila, and MyRunway.

According to Craig Smith, Special Projects and IT manager, Hirsch’s, the retail sector in SA experienced an important shift when the Black Friday tradition entered the local landscape. Smith said that since the the introduction of Black Friday there was a large spike in trading volume during the month of November, peaking around the day itself. “A few years ago everything built up to the festive season, but since the introduction of Black Friday, November is a crazy time of the year,” Smith said.