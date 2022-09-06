Siya Kolisi’s son gets a hearty ‘Happy Birthday’ from the Springboks

After defeating the Wallabies 24-8 in Sydney over the weekend, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi touched the hearts of many online, with a star-studded victorious birthday wish for his son, Nicholas Siyamthanda, who turned 8 years old. The locker room banter became all the more sweeter when the Bokke captain sang for his son a birthday song along with some of his teammates Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth.

Captioned in his Instagram post, “Happy birthday Niknaks! I love you so much 8 years of happiness ❤️”, the charismatic South African wonderboy directed an amiable message to his son whom he was unable to celebrate his special day due to an away game. “Hey Niky stadag, I wanna wish you a happy birthday. I hope you’re having an amazing party. Mini emnandi kuwe boy, I love you” expressed affectionately by Kolisi. Married on August 13, 2016 with a beautiful ceremony in Franschhoek the couple has been blessed with two beautiful children Nicholas and Keziah.

His wife, Rachel commented on the post: The BEST years 😍❤️ Rachel Kolisi with son, Nicholas. picture supplied/instagram In 2018, Kolisi became South Africa’s first black African to assume the role of captain. Etched in the books of time, a historic moment for Kolisi and the nation when he led the Springboks to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and returned home with the trophy for a third time.

