Siya Kolisi’s son gets a hearty ‘Happy Birthday’ from the Springboks

After defeating the Wallabies 24-8 in Sydney over the weekend, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi touched the hearts of many online, with a star-studded victorious birthday wish for his son, Nicholas Siyamthanda, who turned 8 years old.
The locker room banter became all the more sweeter when the Bokke captain sang for his son a birthday song along with some of his teammates Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth.
Captioned in his Instagram post, “Happy birthday Niknaks! I love you so much 8 years of happiness ❤️”, the charismatic South African wonderboy directed an amiable message to his son whom he was unable to celebrate his special day due to an away game.
“Hey Niky stadag, I wanna wish you a happy birthday. I hope you’re having an amazing party. Mini emnandi kuwe boy, I love you” expressed affectionately by Kolisi.
Married on August 13, 2016 with a beautiful ceremony in Franschhoek the couple has been blessed with two beautiful children Nicholas and Keziah.
His wife, Rachel commented on the post: The BEST years 😍❤️
In 2018, Kolisi became South Africa’s first black African to assume the role of captain.
Etched in the books of time, a historic moment for Kolisi and the nation when he led the Springboks to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and returned home with the trophy for a third time.
Siya’s rugby journey has taken him to heights he never dreamt possible, and continues to serve as the epitome of dreams coming true, from the Zwide township outside of Port Elizabeth to representing his country as the first black captain in the sports in more than six decades.