South African Breweries committed to lower the number of drunk driving accidents through its ‘Sharp’ campaign

South Africans consumes an absurd amount of alcohol. Even though just 43% of adult men and almost one in five adult women in our nation consume alcohol, per capita consumption in our country – which includes non-drinkers – is higher than in most other countries due to the high consumption per drinker, according to the South African Medical Research Council.

In 2015, about 27 000 and 103 000 people in South Africa died because of alcohol – i.e between 74 and 282 adults per day. As part of its efforts to promote alcohol consumption in moderation, South African Breweries has launched a new platform called “SAB Sharp”. “’SAB Sharp’ is a play on words that expresses our commitment to advocating responsible alcohol consumption,” said Zoleka Lisa, vice-president of Corporate Affairs at SAB.

According to her, it’s an appeal to South Africans to “be sharp and make better judgements when it comes to alcohol use.” Getting the message out there goes beyond making better decisions – it involves “live sharp”, “drive sharp”, “sell sharp” and “talk sharp”. Lisa said: “Live sharp is our strategy for upliftment in the areas where we operate. Our communities deserve a safe environment where people can thrive, and we are committed to uplifting the areas and driving economic inclusion.”

About 65% of all South African deaths are caused by alcohol, and drunk driving accounts for a large portion of those deaths. “The goal of the “Drive Sharp” campaign is to lower the number of drunk driving accidents. We believe that it’s always better to have “none for the road,” moreover SAB has committed to working with the authorities to enforce the law and deter drunk driving,“ Lisa said. “Sell sharp and Talk sharp” is how the Society for Alcohol and Beverage Control (SAB) rewards businesses that champion responsible consumption in communities.

