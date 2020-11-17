Balwin Properties breaks barrier to entry in Africa’s Richest Square Mile

Johannesburg - Life happens in the beating heart of Jozi, Sandton. It is no wonder investors and end-users alike have tried to secure their own properties in this desirable address, saving time and unnecessary commutes including transport expenses. However, getting your foot into the property market in this location is not easy, extremely costly, and historically has not been accessible for most.

Introducing the newest lifestyle apartment option, under R1 Million, Wedgewood Sandton, developed by Balwin Properties is breaking the boundaries and introducing studio, 1 and 2-bedroom lifestyle apartments from R799 000. This first of its kind development is unique to the location and due to limited capacity and land availability will be one of the final iconic high-rise buildings to join the Sandton skyline.

“At Balwin Properties, our vision is to bring people from previously disadvantaged areas into prime locations, this is the ethos behind our new concept, ‘Balwin Lifestyle Apartments’. Through this concept we are able to help more South Africans secure their own homes in an achievable way in a prime location such as Sandton.

“There is no doubt that strategically positioned properties, geared within the right price point and supported by a modern, and in many instances, green-inspired lifestyle, are in high demand,” says South Africa’s largest residential developer Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes.

During the research phase of this development, insights revealed; most consumers and potential investors would prefer to live closer to work and play, they’d like to live and work with like-minded individuals and reduce transport and commuting costs wherever possible. These insights then guided the creation and development of the very first Balwin Lifestyle Apartments; Wedgewood Sandton.