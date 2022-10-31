BEENO - keeping tails wagging since 1978

Making your dogs happy is a priority, right? Nothing wrong with that. BEENO sees you, and understands that 100%. That’s why the BEENO brand has been providing top quality, healthy, delicious and wag-worthy treats for furry loved ones since 1978. BEENO loves being a part of your and your dog’s day by being the treat at the end of a trick, or the treat for just being so darn cute. Why? Because our hounds are the biggest treat in life, and deserve the best treats every day. BEENO products contain vitamins and minerals, immune boosters, and antioxidants to maintain a healthy skin and coat and to help reduce tartar. Not just delicious, but also nutritious.

Treats for every kind of dog The BEENO range has wag-worthy treats for every kind of dog. Big, small, fluffy, scruffy, young, old, weight watchers, meaty munchers, sensitive teeth … there’s a treat to keep every dog’s tail wagging, in every stage of their life. The BEENO range has a treat for all dogs - and will keep their tails wagging with high scores on the BEENO wag-o-meter. Rover has learned to sit and give paw. That deserves a BEENO, of course. BEENO Crunchy is an excellent choice for this big guy - delicious and nutritious, with the added benefit of helping to reduce tartar build-up on his teeth.

Luna is a good girl and has been for almost 11 years now. Her BEENO go-to treats are the Tender chews – easy to chew and in a variety of fun shapes - and the BEENO Senior treats, which have the added benefit of glucosamine and chondroitin for healthy joints. Her mom gives them to her for snuggles, nose boops and well, for being such a cutie, which is good enough reason for anyone. Sweet little Peanut has recently joined his family and is only 6 months old. For him, its BEENO Puppy Treats all day, everyday … well, at least that’s what Peanut wishes. But he’ll settle for getting one every time he’s a good boy, which is often. Princess is, well, a princess and a pampered pooch. She loves the luxury life and expects her treats to be just that, a little on the luxe side. It’s no surprise that it’s the BEENO Mallows that keep her perfectly groomed tail wagging. BEENO’s delicious Mallows are the ultimate indulgence for this loyal furry friend, added with an extra boost of cleaning power to keep her teeth pearly white.

When you have a whole pack, you need a whole lot of BEENO packs. The BEENO range really does have a treat for all dogs - and will keep their tails wagging with high scores on the BEENO wag-o-meter. Whether you need to keep a supply for positive reinforcement training or simply for giving paw, choose from BEENO’s wag-worthy range of biscuits or meaty treats to keep their tails wagging.