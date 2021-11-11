Credit that rewards you (up to three times!) with every swipe

Builders Store Credit now rewards you after each purchase, making them a great way to get the most out of your everyday purchases. These new rewards can also be considered as a bonus for the shopping you already do as Builders Store Credit treats you to up to 3% back on your spend, every time you shop! 3-2-1 Rewards Programme

“Builders Store Credit is a credit facility, powered by the credit provider RCS, that allows you to shop at Builders, Makro, Game and any stores within the RCS network. Not only does the Builders Store Credit give you the convenience to purchase across a wide range of products, you can now also earn back rewards with every swipe,” explains Munier Solomon, Marketing Operations Manager at Builders. Applications for Builders Store Credit are open to South Africans who are 18 years or older, are employed and earn R2 000 or more per month. Some of the features and benefits of Builders Store Credit include: 3% back when you shop online at Builders, Game or Makro 2% back when you shop in-store at Builders, Game or Makro 1% back when you shop anywhere that RCS cards are accepted “Other benefits of Builders Store Credit include free additional cards for up to three friends or family members, affordable monthly instalment with flexible payment options: Revolving and 24 or 36 month budget plans, and customer protection insurance, amongst others. The insurance covers your full outstanding balance in the case of death and permanent disability, and up to 12 months’ instalments for temporary disability and loss of income,” adds Munier.

Five Ways To Maintain A Healthy Relationship With Your Rewards Store Credit Your relationship with your store credit must be a healthy one and you must be in control. Here are six tips for maintaining a good relationship with your card: 1. Focus On Quality Not Quantity: It’s pretty easy to apply and get approved for a store card, but you should be selective with where you get it and why. Having a store card is a serious commitment. Do some research and find a card that can provide you with the features and benefits that you want and fit your needs.

2. Take Note Of Any Overspending Habits: Don’t treat a store card like your ticket to a lifestyle you cannot afford. Splurging once in a while is no big deal but life will be so much easier if you stick to buying what you can afford. Enjoy the convenience that making purchases with a store card offers instead of giving into the urge to buy more than you should. 3. Start off on the Right Foot And Be On Time: This means paying your bill wisely. For starters, always make at least the minimum monthly payment. 4. Don’t be Afraid to Ask for Help: Everyone needs help from time to time. Recognizing the need sooner than later can make a big difference. Builders has expert advice on hand for how to manage your store card.