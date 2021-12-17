DiDi wants to help you get home for Christmas – just like Baby Luke

DiDi, the newest entrant to SA’s e-hailing line-up, is on a mission to drive Christmas cheer this year with its festive giveaways. There is no doubt that the last two years have been tough for all South Africans, with the current fourth wave and the Omicron variant only adding to the panic and stress. Most of us are struggling with finances and are still coming to terms with the many challenges that come with being separated from our friends and family.

But, there is some good news: the country remains on lockdown level 1, which means that as long as we follow all the necessary precautions, it is going to be possible to visit and spend Christmas with family this year. DiDi is providing an extra glimmer of hope this festive season, with its two special festive giveaways – one for its drivers, and the other for riders. By entering the competition, 20 drivers will stand a chance to win food vouchers worth R1 000 each, and 20 riders will stand a chance to win travel vouchers to reunite with loved ones in South Africa. To stand a chance to win, simply comment on the IOL Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages where you see the DiDi branding on the page (see more details below).

DiDi’s aim is to help create feel-good stories of families reuniting and making it home for Christmas – just like the story of little Baby Luke, who is now safely back home after having been rushed to the hospital just a day after his birth. The Pieterse family have every reason to celebrate as they get to spend their first Christmas with their new son, Luke. Photo: Netcare 911 As reported a few days ago on IOL, Samantha and Johann Pieterse from Rooihuiskraal in Gauteng, are over the moon that their baby Luke is now home, well in time for what is going to be an especially joyous Christmas for the young family. First-time mother Samantha, a nurse who works at a government clinic, opted for a home birth with her midwife. Things were going well and she went into labour late in the evening on November 29.

“The following morning, our beautiful son Luke was born. We had no reason to suspect that he would need special care, but when he came into the world, he was really struggling to breathe. He had been born with congenital pneumonia. It was very distressing. His breathing was so laboured that we could hear his gasps, and the midwife said we needed to call for urgent medical assistance. It was such a shock to me that I collapsed and they had to call Netcare 911 to send assistance for both of us,” Samantha explained. David Stanton, head of clinical and education at Netcare 911, said that when the caller described the baby’s symptoms and laboured breathing, the manager at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) recognised that the situation was extremely serious. “A Netcare 911 intensive care ambulance, as well as one of our regular ambulances and crews, set off within less than a minute.

“Within a very short time of receiving the call, the teams arrived at the Pieterse’s home in Rooihuiskraal to find the baby boy wrapped in a blanket. The paramedics noticed that he wasn’t crying, which is unusual in a newborn and can often be a sign that they are not breathing well on their own,” Stanton said. Fortunately, the ambulance was equipped with ICU equipment and paramedics could place baby Luke on an advanced neonatal ventilation system and stabilise him immediately. Luke, accompanied by his father, was then rushed to hospital, with Samantha following in the other ambulance.

Days after being hospitalised, the medical staff cleared both Samantha and baby Luke for discharge. Stanton said they were overjoyed that baby Luke and his parents were all safely home and ready to spend their first Christmas together. Create your own feel-good story of reuniting with loved ones for Christmas by entering DiDi’s festive giveaway competition.