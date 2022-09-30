Gelata Roma – decadent ice cream for your everyday pleasures

GELATA Roma is the epitome of an everyday luxury ice cream and as a delicious decadence, it is sure to leave everyone wanting seconds. The luxury ice cream comes in a variety of exotic flavours such as choc brownie, tin roof, and cookies and caramel delight. Made to indulge in life's little pleasures, more often than not, and to craft the ultimate luxury ice cream experience in the comfort of your own home, Gelata Roma shines above your average everyday ice cream.

Approachable and unpretentiously sophisticated, every bite of Gelata Roma ice cream leaves you with an extraordinary experience of pure luxury and indulgence. It’s like having a deluxe ice cream parlour in your very own home. Gelata Roma’s ingredients and inclusions are of the highest quality and balanced to complement each other perfectly, producing an extraordinary and unique ice cream that is most enjoyed on its own without any toppings. Whether you choose to treat yourself or guests, when you serve Gelata Roma, be prepared to impress all. Gelata Roma strives to bring everyday luxuries into your home through ice cream, plating inspiration and through the partnerships Gelata Roma forms. In Gelata Roma’s latest promotion, the company will be partnering with Easy Life Kitchens (ELK) – which is a natural fit.

ELK was established in 1992 as a manufacturer of ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets and modular built-in cupboards of quality. The company’s early success prompted it to diversify into kitchen installations and began to appoint design consultants, who could create luxurious kitchen designs of high-quality that is perfect for its clients. As a result of its successful approach, within a short span of over a decade, they became one of the leading quality kitchen suppliers in Africa. The luxury ice cream comes in a variety of exotic flavours such as choc brownie, tin roof, and cookies and caramel delight. Gelata Roma will merge both companies’ quality and luxury for you to experience a moment of pure bliss in your home’s best loved – the kitchen.

The latest promotion offers you to stand a chance to win one of three luxurious and bespoke kitchen upgrades with Gelata Roma, in partnership with ELK, for your home plus other instant prizes. Entering the competition is simple. Buy any Gelata Roma pack, dial *120*15409# and follow the voice prompts. Remember to keep your till slip as proof of entry. For more information on the above promotion, see in-store for details or visit Gelata Roma’s Facebook @GelataRomaSA, Instagram @Gelataroma_SA or www.dairymaid.co.za .

