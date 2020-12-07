Go on the ultimate Durban foodie trip in 24 hours

Durban is fast becoming a top foodie attraction, receiving much acclaim over the years for its tantalising cuisine. If you are visiting Durban, you should spend a day exploring its food attractions. Here’s how you can go on the ultimate Durban foodie trip in 24 hours: A historical breakfast South Africa - Durban -22 May 2019 - Outside the Circle Cafe, Durban Holocaust Centre in Durban.Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) Ditch the hotel breakfast for a day and head to The Circle Café. Situated at the Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre, the site was once a club for the Jewish community and a small canteen for soldiers during World War II. The Circle Café, established to support the Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre, is famous for its breakfast bagel and cheesecake. Guests can enjoy the fresh air and soothing sound of the water fountain while they tuck into the freshly made treats. If you want to stock up on some souvenirs, pick up a few at the gift shop at the café. Located on 44 KE Masinga Road. Call 0313681766. A traditional mid-morning snack

Amagwinya or Vetkoek

Another proudly South African treat to try is the amagwinya (vetkoek). The deep-fried savoury dough, filled with mince or cheese, makes for the perfect mid-morning snack. Ask the locals where to find the best amagwinya or book a township tour where the locals will prepare some for you.

A spicy lunch

Bunny Chow at Britannia Hotel's Capsicum Restaurant

No trip to Durban is complete without trying the bunny chow, a hollowed-out bread filled with a curry of your choice, either mutton, chicken or beans. One place to enjoy a sumptuous bunny is Britannia Hotel's Capsicum Restaurant, which serves some of the best authentic Indian food. The hotel was built in 1879 and a must-visit for local and out of town guests. The restaurant is also famous for its Durban-style crab curry. Also try Suncoast Towers’ Jeera Restaurant for their mutton bunny. Located at 1299 Umgeni Road. Call 0313032266.

Sundowners at The Oyster Box

The Oyster Box

There is nothing better than ending a long day with a drink in hand, alcoholic or nonalcoholic, as you watch the sunset with the Umhlanga Lighthouse in the distance. The Lighthouse bar serves a selection of beverages, whether you are in the mood for a cocktail, a G&T or a glass of wine. The red and white theme draws inspiration from the lighthouse and is the perfect backdrop for some selfies with your loved ones. Located at 2 Lighthouse Road in Umhlanga. Call 031 514 5000.

End the day at Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi

Voted one of the best 207 restaurants in the world by Conde Nast Traveller in 2016, Max’s Lifestyle has attracted some big names including actor Common, rapper TI and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Situated in the heart of Umlazi, Max's Lifestyle gives travellers a shisanyama experience like no other. There is a VIP section where you can tuck into a meaty feast and enjoy the music on offer. Located at 328 Mbe Road. Call 031 906 1393.