How grooming works ’The Sorbet Way’

South African beauty and grooming group, Sorbet, is back in business, with operating conditions tweaked “The Sorbet Way” for the safety of all customers. Since the opening of salons under the new lockdown regulations, Sorbet has re-opened 220 stores. On how the lockdown has affected them, Sorbet Group Marketing Manager, Sapna Naran said: “This has been a harrowing time for our industry, therapists, hairstylists, barbers and franchisees. However, true to our effervescent spirit, we have not rested in our mission to supremely comply with the N.I.C.D regulations and ready ourselves and our guests for our ‘new Sorbet way’.” The group has come up with new regulations which include: sanitising hands before entering the salon, wearing a mask during treatments, completing a health register as well as using a card tapping method. Guests are also encouraged to pre-book their appointment to avoid disappointment and must practise social distancing.

They are also advised to shop with their eyes and only touch the product once they are sure about purchasing.

According to Naran, the ‘New Sorbet Way’ will give guests the same love and joy they are used to but with an extra big scoop of concern for wellbeing.

“We are looking forward to this ‘new way’ as there are many positives that will no doubt come from our decision to act strictly; though our success of safety will no doubt rely heavily on collective co-operation between guests and therapists - and we hope for this for the greater good,” said Naran.

Both the customer and the stylist are required to wear masks during treatments.

