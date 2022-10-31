How kids can learn through LEGO® Play

Learning through play is the perfect practice for building the makers of tomorrow. LEGO® bricks unlock endless essential skills for children to take on the future with confidence and thrive in today’s ever-evolving world.

Parents in South Africa have spoken in the LEGO Play Well Study 2022*, a cross cultural survey commissioned by the LEGO Group looking at attitudes and behaviours related to play, emphasizing how play acts as a dynamic learning tool in children’s lives. 93% of parents think that play and toys can have a key role in helping children learn about diversity and inclusion.

95% of parents recognize how experimenting and making mistakes helps with a child’s development. Children in South Africa have highlighted what LEGO Play offers them – the opportunity to hone ways of thinking, creating, and testing new ideas.

92% of children say that playing with LEGO products helps them to make new friends. Playing with LEGO sets is a fun and natural way for families to bond and grow together. Give your kids a big start in a big world with LEGO play!

*The one-of-a-kind LEGO® Play Well 2022 study, a global study on play by the LEGO Group, building on the 2018 and 2020 LEGO Play Well research findings, which presents parent and child perceptions on the benefits of family play, children’s play preferences, future-orientated skills and learning through play. All findings from the report, unless otherwise referenced, were gathered from a total of 32,781 parents, and 24,593 children aged 5-12 through a 20 minute online quantitative survey conducted across 35 markets in early 2022.