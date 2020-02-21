How to add cocoa butter to your skincare routine









Woman applying cocoa butter lotion onto hand. Pic: Supplied Cocoa butter has an interesting history. The vegetable fat, which is extracted from cocoa beans, was primarily used to give chocolate its "melt-in-your-mouth" texture. That was until its cosmetic and medicinal properties were discovered.

Now almost every skincare brand has one or more products with cocoa butter in it. The products are simple enough to find, but how do you incorporate them into your skincare routine?

When used as a lotion, cocoa butter is applied to the skin. It is known to give skin a boost of moisture and prevent it from peeling and drying out. When it is paired with carrier oils such as coconut or jojoba, it removes dead skin cells and reduces the appearance of stretch marks and scars.





Cocoa butter can be used as a soap replacement during a shave to prevents nicks. It can also be applied after a shave to make your skin soft and reduce the appearance of blemishes.





The best time to use cocoa butter is probably straight after a bath or shower. This is because of its ability to create a protective barrier that locks moisture into your skin. So any moisture your skin got after soaking in a bubble bath or relaxing in a shower will remain in your skin long after you've closed the tap.





No skincare range is complete without a cocoa butter product. But which one would work best for you? If you're looking for a product that will give dry, dull a natural glow, you can't go wrong with Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Glow Body Cream. If you’re looking for a Vaseline lotion instead of a body cream, go for Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion Cocoa Glow.





Cocoa butter is a remarkable natural ingredient that does wonders for your skin. Add a reliable cocoa butter product to your skincare routine to give your skin the added hydration and elasticity it needs.



