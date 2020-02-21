Cocoa butter has an interesting history. The vegetable fat, which is extracted from cocoa beans, was primarily used to give chocolate its "melt-in-your-mouth" texture. That was until its cosmetic and medicinal properties were discovered.
Now almost every skincare brand has one or more products with cocoa butter in it. The products are simple enough to find, but how do you incorporate them into your skincare routine?
When used as a lotion, cocoa butter is applied to the skin. It is known to give skin a boost of moisture and prevent it from peeling and drying out. When it is paired with carrier oils such as coconut or jojoba, it removes dead skin cells and reduces the appearance of stretch marks and scars.