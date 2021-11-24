Join the party vibe as GrandWest celebrates its 21st birthday

As GrandWest – one of South Africa’s biggest and grandest leisure and entertainment venues – gets ready to turn 21 on December 19, 2021, the casino is turning up the vibe to treat customers to the hottest ever coming-of-age birthday party. To keep those good vibrations coming, visit GrandWest over its birthday weekend between December 16 and 19, 2021 and be in line to win R1.2 million in cash, Xtra Play and cool prizes.

If you visit the tables area on the main non-smokers’ casino floor on Friday, December 17, 2021 you can immerse yourself in a birthday party vibe of note. Between 7pm and 9pm expect a DJ, dancers, hot-seat moments, cocktails, fun giveaways and a share of up to R50 000 in cash. Whether you prefer to roll the dice, spin the wheel, or watch reels spinning, Sun International’s GrandWest has a game for you. And if a new set of wheels is on your bucket list, GrandWest is also giving away 13 cars in 13 weeks, with the last draw taking place on December 30, 2021. But that’s not all. Between November 2021 and January 31, 2022, members of the Most Valued Guests loyalty programme (MVGs) who download Sun International’s slick new app, will receive Xtra Play the following week and a chance to win a two-night stay in the Grand Hotel at GrandWest in the month they downloaded the app. They will also be entered into a draw to win a seven-night stay in The Palace at Sun City, valued at R630 000.

Flashback to fun facts GrandWest first opened its doors on December 19, 2000 - becoming Cape Town’s first and only legal casino. Between 9am and 9pm on opening day, more than 23 000 Capetonians visited the new complex. By its 10th birthday, GrandWest had welcomed 46 million people - averaging roughly 12 000 visitors per day.

At Sun International’s GrandWest, punters have the option of a smokers’ or non-smokers' floor, with all Covid-19 protocols in place. By lunchtime on opening day, more than 1 500 cars had already entered the main complex gates. Almost 1.9 million cars entered the property every year thereafter, and by 2007, 13 million cars had been recorded driving into the complex. On its first day of opening, the casino paid out R1.5 million in jackpots from the 1 750 slot machines on the main casino floor. About GrandWest

Choose from smart card slot machines with a wide variety of exciting games, or from tables offering Roulette, Blackjack, Poker and Baccarat. Punters have the option of a smokers' or non-smokers' floor. For Platinum and Diamond MVG members, there is an exclusive Salon Privé. Serious table players can concentrate on their game in a special high-stakes tables area. Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, GrandWest has introduced several stringent protocols to protect guests, which includes limiting entry into the casino to MVG members to control the numbers inside.