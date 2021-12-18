Level 1 during festive break a joy for families and SA tourism industry

South Africans across the country breathed a collective sigh of relief when it was announced that the country would remain at lockdown Level during the festive season holidays. Family and friends who haven’t been able to visit each other for far too long, now have the chance to reunite and come together for a truly special – but still safe – festive season celebration.

And now DiDi – a leading international e-hailing company that launched its services in SA this year – is giving IOL readers the chance to win travel vouchers to make that longed-for trip home a reality. It’s also giving its drivers a chance to make the festive period a little easier on the pocket. By entering DiDi’s festive giveaways competition, 20 drivers will stand a chance to win food vouchers worth R1 000 each, and 20 riders will stand a chance to win travel vouchers to reunite with loved ones in South Africa. “DiDi might be the newest player in the South African e-hailing game, but we are serious about paving the way through empowering the economy and the citizens of SA and giving back to the community, from riders to drivers,” said Carina Smith-Allin, Head of PR & Communication for the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

The Federated Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) has also welcomed the news that South Africa will remain on Level 1. The organisation, which has been vocal about the travel restrictions imposed on South Africa, said restrictions would have exacerbated the damage caused by the UK’s Red Listing, which has now been lifted. Rosemary Anderson, National Chair FEDHASA, said it was good news for the tourism and hospitality industry. She said it allowed them to maximise the festive season trading albeit at the height of a fourth wave, a challenging economic environment and the negative ramifications of the recent Omicron travel bans.

“This has been a good week for our tourism and hospitality sector. Not only will the removal of the UK red listing be the foundation on which we can rebuild, we are relieved that additional restrictions have not been imposed locally which would have hampered domestic travel during what is one of our peak travel periods. FEDHASA has added its voice to Health Minister Joe Phaahla’s appeal to South Africans to get vaccinated as a matter of priority, so that we can keep hospitalisation rates low and keep pressure off our healthcare system, one of the reasons for imposing restrictions. “We must do everything in our power to keep our economy as open as possible. It’s up to every South African to protect their fellow citizens using the tools we have at our disposal beyond additional restrictions, such as socialising outside, consistently practising the non-pharmaceutical protocols and getting vaccinated. We know these measures work and will make every difference to keeping restrictions at bay,” Anderson added.