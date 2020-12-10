Living a healthy lifestyle with Uber Eats

Staying fit, getting healthier or hitting the gym has become increasingly difficult now that festive season is around the corner and our “new normal” has presented unique challenges that are taking over our time. It comes as no surprise that some of the goals set at the beginning of the year have been forgotten. Below are some quick tips on how you can use Uber Eats to eat healthier whether it is to add a bit of greens to your diet or you are changing your diet altogether; or simply want a smoothie, something grilled or otherwise - there’s a more convenient and easier way to get what you want via the Uber Eats app. Turn ‘I’m tired’ into ‘that’s tasty’ Let’s face it, 2020 has been a long year. There just isn’t any more energy to power through the day, and that’s completely okay. Our bodies deserve the rest and we owe it to ourselves to have a cheat day. But, that doesn’t mean it needs to be unhealthy! Swap the apron for your satin PJs, the dishes for your phone and order through Uber Eats. With most meals delivered in under 30 minutes, it won’t be long before your food arrives! Uber Eats data shows that consumers have developed a taste for raw and natural ingredients, following the global movement towards healthier lifestyle choices since the pandemic. As the needs of our customers grow, Uber Eats has adapted to support this by building on our healthy range available for contactless delivery. Uber Eats data reports that the keyword ‘healthy’ grew by 82% from customer searches and healthy orders overall spiked at a 71% increase since the beginning of April as compared to the first week of the year, further solidifying the trend towards living leaner and greener.

There is still hope for your health journey because Uber Eats has you covered.

Take more chances

It can be as simple as trying a new class at the gym, taking up a new hobby, or being more adventurous with your food choices. Or maybe even expand your horizons in a non-meaty fashion by trying some harder to find food items, like an Avocado and grilled vegetable wrap or a quinoa bowl salad from your favourite food outlet. .

Also with Uber Eats, you have one less thing to worry about, as the second you open the app, you are provided with a personalized feed to ensure you see restaurants that fit your taste, also with the filter option you can find those unique cuisines you haven't tried before.

Set daily challenges for yourself

Make smaller, healthier and happier decisions every day. When you're ordering your favourite burger, why not substitute your sides for a salad and your drink for mineral water, instead of that milkshake. Or instead of cutting something from your diet or life, why not add an extra serving of a healthy fruit or vegetable salad. All you have to do is get pushing and you'll be well on your way to a new and better YOU!

With Vitality HealtyDining and Uber Eats, there are now no more excuses and making healthier choices has never been easier. Vitality benefit offers members up to 25% cashback on healthier meal options when ordering via the Uber Eats app. Members also get 50% cashback on Vitality kids’ healthy meals through Uber Eats.

Uber Eats understands that the tastes of our community are continually changing which is why we are always working on providing the best possible meals to select from. Whether it’s a post-workout smoothie, a protein-rich evening meal or snacks to maintain energy levels throughout the day, our range of healthy options is available through contactless delivery right to your door. And don’t forget with Uber Pass, you can unlock savings across Uber and Uber Eats to give you more value when purchasing on the app for just R99.99 per month.

To make this festive season even better, with every order on the app, use the code #WINR25K to enter a draw that could win you R25 000.00 in credits to be used on the Uber Eats and Uber Rides Apps. Competition valid from the 7th December 2020 to 23:59 on the 20th December 2020. T&Cs apply.

Download the Uber Eats app and try out the various offerings!