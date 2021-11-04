Montego introduces new XenPet supplements and grooming products for dogs

Based on extensive research, specialist insight, and lovingly prepared, all XenPet (pronounced “zen pet”) products contain the finest natural ingredients, selected for their impeccable quality and functional benefits. All XenPet products are made to the same high standard as all Montego Pet Nutrition products, making them safe to use for all dog breeds. Keep your dog looking and feeling their best with these XenPet products:

Premium supplements for gentle, inner care - * Allergy Soft Chews with liquorice root, Quercetin and Bromelain - provides soothing relief from the symptoms of seasonal and environmental allergies. * Calming Soft Chews with Passionflower, Chamomile and Valerian Root - relieves anxiety, reduces stress and calms behaviour.

* Cognitive Soft Chews with dried algae, Ginkgo Biloba and branched-chain amino acids - supports brain health and memory recall, making them ideal for ageing dogs. * Digestive Soft Chews with Milk Thistle, prebiotics and probiotics - improves nutrient absorption, aids the liver in eliminating toxins and supports a healthy gut. * Mobility Soft Chews with Glucosamine, Chondroitin, collagen and Boswellia Serrata - supports healthy bones and joints; ideal for breeds prone to joint and hip disorders.

Montego’s new XenPet premium grooming products provide gentle, outer care. Premium grooming products for gentle, outer care - Three conditioning shampoos, each with unique properties that gently cleanse and moisturise dry, allergy-prone skin. * Refreshing Conditioning Shampoo with lemongrass, coconut, Aloe Vera and D-Panthenol.

* Rejuvenating Conditioning Shampoo with Geranium, Buchu, Aloe Vera and Chamomile. * Revitalising Conditioning Shampoo with cucumber, melon, Aloe Vera and D-Panthenol. * Anti-Itch Deodorising Spray WITH Witch Hazel, avocado oil, coconut oil and lemon Verbena - gently refreshes, deodorises, soothes and heals the skin, while nourishing the coat.

* No Rinse Foam Wash PH balanced with coconut oil, avocado oil and Aloe Ferox – a waterless solution that nourishes skin while removing and neutralising unwanted odours. * Soothing Snout & Paw Balm with coconut oil, almond oil, Shea butter and beeswax - provides long-lasting hydration that soothes, heals and protects the snout and paws. Montego can’t wait for you to try out these new “x-pert” pet care products. Here’s to making your pet happy from the inside out.