MTN delights shoppers and students with groceries, data vouchers and student loan donations

It’s summertime, and SA’s best network is working hard to brighten the lives of as many South Africans as possible as we head into the festive season. This week, MTN made a stop at the Boxer Supermarket in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town, where over 90 shoppers were left jumping for joy when, on unloading their groceries at till points, they were told that their groceries would be paid for by MTN.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was a day filled with emotion and excitement for shoppers, including Ruzeane Kok, a 44-year-old mother of two from Mitchells Plain who said that she had never won anything in her life. “Winning today really means a lot to me. The cost of living is so high and for MTN to come into our neighbourhood to do something like this will go a long way for the community. It’s not every day we see companies coming into Mitchells Plain simply to try to make a difference in our lives and we commend MTN for this.” In addition to the 90 trolleys of groceries paid for in full, every single shopper in the store on the day received 2GB of MTN data while still others received vouchers toward their next shop.

Even the hard-working cashiers at Boxer Supermarket received a voucher to shop for groceries before heading home from work. “It truly was a day of winning in Cape Town, and we’re beyond happy to have been able to make even a small difference in the lives of Mitchells Plain shoppers today. For us, our #WINdfall project is about helping where we can to make these last days of 2022 a little brighter for South Africans because it’s been a long, tough year for many and everyone needs a win right now”, said Jacqui O’Sullivan, MTN SA: Chief Executive for Corporate Affairs and Sustainability. Next stop, Gauteng, where MTN and the MTN Pulse team visited the University of Johannesburg to deliver some super exciting wins to the students of the Sophiatown Residence ahead of their end of year exams.

Story continues below Advertisement

What started off as a boring student address turned out to be a super summer day for over 150 students when they were caught unawares by MTN. Each student found a R500 grocery vouchers each plus 2GB of data under their seats and were surprised with a performance by popular artist an MTN Pulse ambassador, Robot Boii. To top it off, four students where left speechless when they were randomly selected by MTN’s 5g- powered drone to receive R15 000 deposited into their student fee accounts.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the recipients, Thabang Matsabu, currently studying towards his BSC in Mathematical Science expressed how difficult the year has been for him: “This year has been a tough year financially, but I told myself that I will never give up. I will put in more effort in, and something will come up. I came here today for the experience, I never expected this to happen. I’m so happy”. MTN has already visited the MTN Taxi Rank in Noord Street, Johannesburg and Uvuyo Lower Primary School in Soweto, handing out big and small wins in the form of grocery vouchers, electricity vouchers, data vouchers, stationery packs, wi-fi connections and more! If you want to be a winner with MTN this summer, simply join, upgrade or recharge with MTN summer data bundles to unlock daily gifts and discounted offers, or receive entries into the weekly draws.

Download the MTN app or dial *234# today to find out more about how to win a share of R200 million in fuel, grocery, electricity and stationery vouchers, or free and discounted data and airtime. There are also 15 Toyota Agya 1.0 5MT 2021 cars to be won. Customers can follow @MTNza and the hashtags #EveryoneNeedsaWin and #MTNSummer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for other promotions or opportunities to win. The following MTN transactions will unlock daily wins, discounts and draw entries until December 31: