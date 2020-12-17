NESTLÉ NESPRAY South African Mathematics Challenge

NESTLÉ NESPRAY WhatsApp Quiz Moment Q&A’s Interviewee: Pumla Mkhize, Category Brand Manager for Dairy at Nestlé South Africa Question: The NESTLÉ NESPRAY WhatsApp Quiz Moment is an interactive learning quiz that began in 2019 and you introduced a very innovative feature this year. Do you mind telling us a bit more about this exciting feature? Answer: Yes, indeed the NESTLÉ NESPRAY WhatsApp Quiz Moment began last year and this year we are so excited to have introduced a special feature to ensure that parents/guardians and the little ones are motivated to continue participating. We introduced the interactive 24hr chatbot to equip parents with real time answers for all their queries. We believe this will boost confidence for the child & parent while alleviating the stress experienced by many parents who see Math’s as a difficult subject. At NESTLÉ NESPRAY we are passionate about improving the quality of learning in and outside the classroom. So, with the new feature, if you get stuck, do not despair, the chatbot will answer your queries anytime of the day. Question: What provisions have been made for the technologically challenged demographic that wants to take part in the NESTLÉ NESPRAY WhatsApp Quiz Moment?

Answer: You know, we may not be as technologically advanced as other modern countries but recent studies show that almost 90% of the South African population uses WhatsApp. To put that into perspective, WhatsApp is the biggest social media platform in this country, this means that almost every South African is active on WhatsApp. With that insight in mind, we thought it is a no-brainer to use a platform that would reach parents from across the country, whether in rural areas or in the townships. We have made the opt-in process very simple and easy even for the aunty who is in the rural areas to be able to participate in the Quiz.

Questions: The NESTÉ NESPRAY WhatsApp Quiz is said to be designed for learners in grades 1 – 3 to grasp basic mathematics which sharpens their critical-thinking and reasoning skills. How does the Quiz achieve this?

Answer: We as NESTLÉ NESPRAY are firm believers in the saying “it takes a village to raise a child” because not only does that promote a combined effort from parents, teachers and the community at large, but it also challenges big brands such as NESTLÉ NESPRAY to put their money where their mouths are.

The syllabus for learners in primary school is often always loaded with concepts and formulas, so we need to ensure that our children are well equipped with problem-solving skills that will help them in and out of the classroom. At NESTLÉ NESPRAY are saying we need to shift the focus to the foundation phase if we want to develop future leaders and influencers in not only science & engineering but across all walks of life. With the WhatsApp Quiz Moment, we want to encourage parents to spend quality with the little ones while developing their reasoning skills. By so doing, we get to reinforce a culture of learning because we are of the view that learning can take place anywhere, it does not have to be confined in the classroom.

Question: What role does NESTLÉ NESPRAY play for learners participating in the WhatsApp Quiz Moment?

Answer: NESTLÉ NESPRAY plays an important role in the WhatsApp Quiz Moment because the FortiGrow formula is packed with vitamins & minerals that a child needs to perform at their level best.

I think it is important to note that NESTLÉ NESPRAY is more than just a milk, because it is added/fortified with micronutrients that might not be present or may be present in low values in other milks.

It addresses the key benefits that the mother seeks at this stage which are Brain Development, Healthy Immunity and Healthy Physical Growth. It provides the essential nutrients school going children need, (1) iron to support your child’s brain development such as learning and B-Vitamins to support the normal nervous system function (2) Inc, Vitamins A & C, and Selenium to support normal immune function

(3) high quality Proteins, Calcium, Vitamin D to support your child’s normal growth and development of bones and muscles.

A glass of NESTLÉ NESPRAY FortiGrow in the morning is recommended before they tackle the Quiz.

Question: How do parents/guardians get involved in the NESTLÉ NESPRAY WhatsApp Quiz Moment?

Answer: It’s simple and quick, you just text ‘Hi’ to 061 483 3559 on WhatsApp and follow the prompts. It’s really as easy as that. Once a person is registered they will get questions which they will have to answer within 24 hours. The NESTLÉ NESPRAY WhatsApp Quiz moment has been put on hold as of 12 December, but we are excited to announce that we will resume on 09 January 2021 so please be on the lookout for when we come back.