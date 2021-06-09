New delights and a new look for SASKO Bake Mixes

Much-loved South African household brand, SASKO has announced the launch of two new flavour variants in its popular SASKO Bake Mix range - Red Velvet and Sweet Dough. With SASKO’s new Red Velvet Bake Mix, the signature cake that evokes much excitement as the first slice is placed on a plate, will now be easy to whip up and bake in the comfort of your home. This delicious and easy to bake mix is versatile and is equally well-received as a cupcake or even as a cake pop.

The new SASKO Sweet Dough Mix is an equally tasty and versatile offering. It’s a welcome shortcut for busy cooks hankering after vetkoek, doughnuts or delicious juicy koeksisters. This indulgent memory trip in a bite tastes just as good as the fresh doughnuts Ouma used to serve over weekends – or when mom wasn’t watching. In addition to the two new flavours, SASKO Bake Mixes packaging has also received a makeover and features clean lines, with SASKO’s signature Seshweshwe-inspired print, which speaks to our South African heritage. The SASKO Bake Mix range also features Vanilla Flavoured Bake Mix, Chocolate Flavoured Bake Mix, Bran Bake Mix, Scone Bake Mix, and a very handy Pancake, Flapjack and Waffle Mix. There is something for everyone and thanks to SASKO, it’s simply a case of adding a handful of extra ingredients to satisfy that craving.

For more information on SASKO, visit the website or follow SASKO on Facebook and Instagram for news and inspiration. #SASKOBakeMixes #DeliciouslyEasy

RECIPES From baking for Father’s Day (it’s just around the corner) to impressing your friends for tea or whipping together something deliciously easy for those school “baker baker” days, these recipes are sure to cater to all your baking needs.

SWEET DOUGH RING DONUTS Mouthwatering doughnuts made with SASKO’s new Sweet Dough Bake Mix Ingredients: 500 g SASKO Sweet Dough Bake Mix

90 g Butter 2 Extra large eggs 125 ml Milk

125 ml Boiling water 5 ml Vanilla essence 10 g Instant dry yeast

Vegetable oil for frying Method: 1. Add butter to boiling water in a mixing bowl and cool.

2. Add eggs and vanilla essence to the butter mixture and mix. 3. Add milk and mix. 4. Add bake mix, yeast and make a dough.

5. Close the dough with cling wrap and allow to rise for approximately1 hour. 6. Roll into thick coil and cut, shape into donuts and allow to rise again until preferred height. 7. Once oil has heated, place ring donut in oil and fry until golden brown.

RED VELVET CAKE POPS Red velvet cake pops – the perfect party treat. Ingredients: 1 x SASKO Red Velvet baked cake

(see recipe as per below) 200 g White cooking chocolate Cake Pop sticks

75 g Butter / Margarine 1⁄2 tsp Vanilla essence 150 g Icing sugar

Method: 1. Add 1 x 18 cm layer cake to a large bowl and crumble until it resembles fine crumbs. 2. For buttercream: Soften butter and add the icing sugar and vanilla essence. Mix well until all is blended.

3. Add in buttercream a little at a time until cake is moist, still slightly crumbly and can hold a ball shape. 4. Roll into balls. 5. Melt at least 3 blocks of white cooking chocolate in the microwave.

6. Dip the tip of the cake pop sticks into white chocolate and insert into cake balls. 7. Freeze for 20 minutes. 8. Melt the remaining chocolate in a microwave-proof bowl.

9. Carefully dip the cake balls into the chocolate until covered. 10. Swirl and tap gently to let the excess chocolate drip o. 11. Decorate with sprinkles while the chocolate is still soft.

RED VELVET CUPCAKES Ingredients: 500 g SASKO Red Velvet Bake Mix

2 Extra large eggs 90 ml Milk 80 ml Water

160 ml Vegetable oil Method: 1. Preheat oven to 180°C.

2. Beat oil, milk, water and eggs together with a whisk in a mixing bowl. 3. Add the bake mix to the egg mixture. 4. Mix with an electric beater (low speed) or by hand with a whisk for 1 minute.