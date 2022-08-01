New essence gel nail colour gets colourful

Things are about to get colourful this Women’s Month: the new essence gel nail colour nail polishes inspire with a wide shade selection, a clean beauty formula and wow performance. There's no compromise with the gel nail colour nail polishes: thanks to the patented, broad double-touch brush, the nail polishes are easy to apply. Then it's just a matter of waiting 40 seconds – because that's how quickly the gel nail colour nail polishes dry and give the nails a long-lasting gel finish. The formula is vegan, has a short list of ingredients and does not include microplastic particles. In addition, the nail polishes are climate neutral thanks to CO2 compensation.

Get a burst of colour for every season with essence gel nail colour polish

The wide range of nail polish shade selections gives your nails a burst of colour for every season, so whether you feel like going for a bright look or a slightly more chilled and simpler look, we have the right shades to match your mood. Other than the great selection of shades and ingredients, these nail polishes will prove to be a fabulous accessory and flare up any look due to their long-lasting gel finish and extreme shine. Whether you want to go for a minimalist look or an out-there look, the essence gel nail colour nail polishes have you covered.