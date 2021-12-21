LifestyleSponsored
Family Burger Night.
Family Burger Night.

Plant-based party snacks even meat-eaters will love

The warmer days are finally rolling around and back yard braai’s and (COVID-safe) parties are on the rise. We’re getting ready to whip out our party planning skills and entertain our guests, and what’s a party without snacks? Luckily, we’ve curated a few plant-based party snacks that are definitely worth adding to your menu - even meat-eaters will love them.

The most important thing to remember when prepping is that most people already eat plant-based friendly food, they just don’t realise it and a holiday party is the perfect occasion to explore the flavours that plant-based snacks have to offer.

There’s no doubt that when it comes to hosting any party, the wait for food can be excruciating. Avoid letting your guests’ tummies grumble in anticipation and instead offer one of these tasty plant-based friendly snacks as their appetisers.

Juicy and delicious Big Fry Burger done 3-ways!

When it comes to plant-based eating, it’s far from the ordinary. With so many recipes available online you’ll be able to impress even the pickiest of eaters. Lighten the load at your next gathering and enjoy the delicious Big Fry Burger served three ways.

What you’ll need:

2 packs Fry's Big Fry Burger

some vegetable oil for frying

plant based butter, optional

Your favourite seasoned fries or sweet potato, for serving

Classic Cheese

If you’re looking for the ultimate burger, you can never go wrong with a classic cheese. Kick off your evening by using the following ingredients:

4 sesame seed hamburger rolls

1 head Cos lettuce, shredded

2 tomatoes, sliced

1 red onion, sliced in rings

4 slices vegan cheese

2-3 large gherkins, sliced

2 Tbsp BBQ basting sauce

tomato sauce

salt and pepper to taste

Med-inspired

If you’re in the mood for something more green, then this Mediterranean inspired burger is just the one for you.

What you’ll need

4 pretzel hamburger rolls

1 small handful rocket

2 cups plant-based yoghurt

1 small Mediterranean cucumber, grated

1/2 lemon, juice and zest

1/4 cup crispy onions

salt and pepper to taste

Saucy Mushroom

What’s a burger without some sauce? Tuck into this decadent saucy mushroom burger with these simple ingredients.

4 poppy seed hamburger rolls

3 cups sliced Portabellini mushrooms

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 cups plant-based milk

1 tsp cornflour

butter lettuce leaves

2 tomatoes, sliced

3 Tbsp onion marmalade

salt and pepper to taste

To view the easy recipe click here.

Rugga buffalo chicken-style nuggets

Just when you thought party snacks couldn’t get any better, these golden, light crumbed chicken-style nuggets come along. Lightly crumbled and seasoned in some fresh sage and cumin, these pocket-sized bites of deliciousness are great for pairing as a side dish.

What you’ll need:

Buffalo sauce

½ C (125 ml) Tabasco® sauce

½ C (125 ml) vegan butter

1 tsp (5 ml) soy sauce

1 tsp (5 ml) garlic powder

Blue-cheese style dipping sauce

1 C (250 ml) vegan mayonnaise

2 Tbsp (30 ml) white vinegar

2 Tbsp (30 ml) nutritional yeast

1 Tbsp (15 ml) Dijon mustard

1 tsp (5 ml) garlic powder

100 g firm tofu, crumbled

1 Tbsp (15 ml) chopped chives

Juice and zest of 1 small lemon

Salt and pepper

To view the recipe, click here.

No-meat tacos!

It doesn’t have to be Tuesday to enjoy these delicious, 100% plant-based tacos. Made with Fry’s Pea Protein Mince, your guests won’t be able to tell the difference.

What you’ll need:

Fry’s Pea Protein Mince (1.5 boxes)

Taco shells

1 onion, chopped

1 green pepper, seeds removed, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

½ tsp hot paprika

¼ tsp ground cumin

6 tbsp tomato purée

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Guacamole

4 mild chillies, finely chopped

bunch fresh coriander, chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

pinch salt

½ lime, juice only

3 ripe avocados

To view the recipe, click here.

Interested in trying a plant-based diet this new year? Take the next step in your health journey by joining Veganuary and get all the recipes and simple swaps you need in going plant-based at https://fryfamilyfood.com/za/

