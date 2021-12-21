Plant-based party snacks even meat-eaters will love
Share this article:
Written by Aaliyah Rahman
The warmer days are finally rolling around and back yard braai’s and (COVID-safe) parties are on the rise. We’re getting ready to whip out our party planning skills and entertain our guests, and what’s a party without snacks? Luckily, we’ve curated a few plant-based party snacks that are definitely worth adding to your menu - even meat-eaters will love them.
The most important thing to remember when prepping is that most people already eat plant-based friendly food, they just don’t realise it and a holiday party is the perfect occasion to explore the flavours that plant-based snacks have to offer.
There’s no doubt that when it comes to hosting any party, the wait for food can be excruciating. Avoid letting your guests’ tummies grumble in anticipation and instead offer one of these tasty plant-based friendly snacks as their appetisers.
Juicy and delicious Big Fry Burger done 3-ways!
When it comes to plant-based eating, it’s far from the ordinary. With so many recipes available online you’ll be able to impress even the pickiest of eaters. Lighten the load at your next gathering and enjoy the delicious Big Fry Burger served three ways.
What you’ll need:
2 packs Fry's Big Fry Burger
some vegetable oil for frying
plant based butter, optional
Your favourite seasoned fries or sweet potato, for serving
Classic Cheese
If you’re looking for the ultimate burger, you can never go wrong with a classic cheese. Kick off your evening by using the following ingredients:
4 sesame seed hamburger rolls
1 head Cos lettuce, shredded
2 tomatoes, sliced
1 red onion, sliced in rings
4 slices vegan cheese
2-3 large gherkins, sliced
2 Tbsp BBQ basting sauce
tomato sauce
salt and pepper to taste
Med-inspired
If you’re in the mood for something more green, then this Mediterranean inspired burger is just the one for you.
What you’ll need
4 pretzel hamburger rolls
1 small handful rocket
2 cups plant-based yoghurt
1 small Mediterranean cucumber, grated
1/2 lemon, juice and zest
1/4 cup crispy onions
salt and pepper to taste
Saucy Mushroom
What’s a burger without some sauce? Tuck into this decadent saucy mushroom burger with these simple ingredients.
4 poppy seed hamburger rolls
3 cups sliced Portabellini mushrooms
2 Tbsp soy sauce
2 cups plant-based milk
1 tsp cornflour
butter lettuce leaves
2 tomatoes, sliced
3 Tbsp onion marmalade
salt and pepper to taste
To view the easy recipe click here.
Rugga buffalo chicken-style nuggets
Just when you thought party snacks couldn’t get any better, these golden, light crumbed chicken-style nuggets come along. Lightly crumbled and seasoned in some fresh sage and cumin, these pocket-sized bites of deliciousness are great for pairing as a side dish.
What you’ll need:
Buffalo sauce
½ C (125 ml) Tabasco® sauce
½ C (125 ml) vegan butter
1 tsp (5 ml) soy sauce
1 tsp (5 ml) garlic powder
Blue-cheese style dipping sauce
1 C (250 ml) vegan mayonnaise
2 Tbsp (30 ml) white vinegar
2 Tbsp (30 ml) nutritional yeast
1 Tbsp (15 ml) Dijon mustard
1 tsp (5 ml) garlic powder
100 g firm tofu, crumbled
1 Tbsp (15 ml) chopped chives
Juice and zest of 1 small lemon
Salt and pepper
To view the recipe, click here.
No-meat tacos!
It doesn’t have to be Tuesday to enjoy these delicious, 100% plant-based tacos. Made with Fry’s Pea Protein Mince, your guests won’t be able to tell the difference.
What you’ll need:
Fry’s Pea Protein Mince (1.5 boxes)
Taco shells
1 onion, chopped
1 green pepper, seeds removed, chopped
1 garlic clove, crushed
½ tsp hot paprika
¼ tsp ground cumin
6 tbsp tomato purée
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Guacamole
4 mild chillies, finely chopped
bunch fresh coriander, chopped
2 tomatoes, finely chopped
1 onion, finely chopped
pinch salt
½ lime, juice only
3 ripe avocados
To view the recipe, click here.
Interested in trying a plant-based diet this new year? Take the next step in your health journey by joining Veganuary and get all the recipes and simple swaps you need in going plant-based at https://fryfamilyfood.com/za/