Plant-based party snacks even meat-eaters will love

The warmer days are finally rolling around and back yard braai’s and (COVID-safe) parties are on the rise. We’re getting ready to whip out our party planning skills and entertain our guests, and what’s a party without snacks? Luckily, we’ve curated a few plant-based party snacks that are definitely worth adding to your menu - even meat-eaters will love them.

The most important thing to remember when prepping is that most people already eat plant-based friendly food, they just don’t realise it and a holiday party is the perfect occasion to explore the flavours that plant-based snacks have to offer.

There’s no doubt that when it comes to hosting any party, the wait for food can be excruciating. Avoid letting your guests’ tummies grumble in anticipation and instead offer one of these tasty plant-based friendly snacks as their appetisers.

Juicy and delicious Big Fry Burger done 3-ways!

When it comes to plant-based eating, it’s far from the ordinary. With so many recipes available online you’ll be able to impress even the pickiest of eaters. Lighten the load at your next gathering and enjoy the delicious Big Fry Burger served three ways.