Plenty of family fun to be had as GrandWest turns 21

A festive birthday vibe beckons youngsters and families at GrandWest. If keeping the kids entertained over the holidays is giving you sleepless nights, worry no more because help is at hand – GrandWest has been keeping children busy for the past 21 years.

To celebrate its 21st birthday, GrandWest has great Fun Pack deals for children. So grab your kids – their nieces, nephews and friends too – and head to GrandWest. The complex is under cover so heatwaves, wind or rain won’t upset your plans. Small visitors can experience all the fun of a fairground at the Cape Village where ice-skating, 2D movies, ten-pin bowling, laser tag and a multitude of arcade games will send them home exhausted, but happy. Visit the Magic Arcade to enjoy magic bowling - a 12-lane ten-pin bowling alley that glows in the dark. So much activity can build up quite an appetite, but the Cape Village also has a wide variety of mouth-watering fast food options to take care of hunger pangs. Choose from a variety of fast food stalls as well as a number of popular family restaurants.

Santa and his elves are also known to visit GrandWest, so kids should keep their eyes peeled for visitors from the North Pole while being entertained by dancers, mimes and magicians. BIRTHDAY DEALS: KIDS FUN PACKS GrandWest is offering a choice of two value-for-money fun packs suitable for children aged five to 17 and valid until January 30, 2022. * Razz Pack at R110 per child - The pack includes an ice-skating session at The Ice Station, including skate hire, and a chicken sub with fries and a 250ml beverage from Subz.

* Matazz Pack at R220 per child The pack includes an ice-skating session at The Ice Station, including skate hire, a 2D movie at CineCentre (age restrictions will apply), a kiddie’s meal at the Silver Dollar Spur and an original waffle and kid’s milkshake at Milky Lane. At the Ice Station - Cape Town’s only indoor Olympic-sized ice rink - skates can be hired in all sizes. The Ice Station

The Ice Station is Cape Town’s only indoor Olympic-sized ice rink. You’ll get a cool vibe when you hit the ice for a lively 90-minute ice-skating session. Skates can be hired in all sizes, and there’s a mini-rink especially for smaller kids. CineCentre Grab popcorn and a slush drink for chill time at the six-screen CineCentre to watch the latest 2D and 3D blockbuster Hollywood productions.

GrandWest’s six-screen CineCentre brings you the latest 2D and 3D blockbusters. Magic Arcade Burn off energy at the Magic Arcade area with a wide variety of fun arcade games. An X-Rider 3D will take kids on a thrilling adventure, complete with authentic motion and extra effects for added excitement and a number of themed rides to choose from. For fast paced action, they can channel their inner Star Wars hero to out-tag family and other targets with Lazer Tag’s infrared laser beams. The whole family will enjoy Magic Bowling, a 12-lane ten-pin bowling alley that glows in the dark. Equipment and bowling shoes can be hired and automated scorecards make scoring child’s play.