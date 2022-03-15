Reimagine, Repurpose and Rediscover your love for libraries during SA Library week

The Library and Information Association (LIASA) celebrates South African Library Week (SALW) for the 20th time, and this year’s theme is Reimagine, Repurpose, and Rediscover...Libraries. The South African Library week will take place from March 14 to 20, 2022.

Covid-19 has upended everything and libraries are no exception. The very nature of what libraries are and do has been impacted, and we are forced to re-evaluate not only our services and how we deliver them to our user communities but also the manner in which libraries will operate in the future. Despite this upheaval, many libraries have managed to operate in novel ways in order to remain present and relevant in the lives of their user communities. From online storytelling to remote access to databases and from kerbside pickups to online programming – many libraries have managed to continue providing a service to their communities. However, there are many libraries and information services that still grapple with providing appropriate services or are sometimes even unable to provide these in any meaningful way. Sub-sectors of the Library and Information Services (LIS) community have also responded differently and this continues to be a cause for concern. After reflecting on the changes wrought on the services and hence the library and/or information services profession, LIASA urges everyone in the Library and Information Services sector to Reimagine and Repurpose libraries so that communities will rediscover them.

With this in mind, the theme for South African Library Week 2022 will explore and interrogate the ways in which libraries are having to: • Reimagine its services and its ability to render those services, whether it is a public library, school library or school media centre, academic, special or even in a government library or resource centre, • Repurpose both their spaces and their services to continue being effective in the communities that they serve, and in this way allowing patrons and users to

• Rediscover the library and the ways in which it benefits them. Now more than ever, we should advocate for libraries and the role that they play in society. Now more than ever, we should show that libraries matter. They matter because: • A core value of libraries is the right to freedom of access to information and freedom of expression as enshrined in our Bill of Rights, and is a cornerstone of a democratic society.

• Libraries provide communal spaces for social, cultural, political and economic interaction, especially in communities where such spaces do not exist. • Libraries contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development goals and the UN 2030 agenda through the inclusion of access to information, universal literacy, public access to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and cultural heritage. • Libraries play an important role in preserving and promoting our literary and cultural heritage.

• Libraries play a vital role in inculcating and fostering a literate society. From early literacy through storytelling and making materials available to children for reading and play, to providing access to a variety of reading and audio-visual materials for all ages in all languages and reading formats. • Libraries provide resources to improve academic success by providing access to valuable reference sources and databases. They encourage further research and therefore contribute to the knowledge base of the country. • Libraries provide access to the internet (wi-fi and public computer access).

• Libraries play an important role in life-long learning by providing access to learning programmes – from the cradle to the grave. The theme for 2022 builds on the 2021 theme of "Libraries Matter" by moving the narrative forward from one of confirming relevance to one of demonstrating how libraries continue to be relevant in society. The 2022 theme will also echo throughout the year, as LIASA celebrates 25 years of being the association for Library and Information Services in South Africa. LIASA throughout this year will continue striving to Reimagine itself and Repurpose the association for a new generation of professionals and help the sector Rediscover LIASA as a professional body for everyone.