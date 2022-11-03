Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is the perfect companion for music festivals

If you love music and appreciate a good party, Samsung and Primedia have teamed up to create just the platform for you and your friends to have the time of your lives at what is defined as the ultimate pre-summer holiday party of 2022. Festivalgoers in and around Johannesburg are in for an epic treat at this year’s Galaxy 947 Move music festival on November 4 and 5, 2022 at Prime View in Olifantsfontein. If you’re also looking for the best music festival companion and ultimate self-expression smartphone to help you flex your style, then the extraordinary Galaxy Z Flip4 is for you. It’s bold, sleek and totally unique.

The perfect shot from any exciting experience gives you something to share or talk about in your social groups. Now imagine yourself with the Galaxy Z Flip4 in your hand and being able to use its easy-on-the-go quality camera to capture live performances by award-winning artists such as Cassper Nyovest, Mi Casa, Musa Keys, Matthew Mole, Zakes Bantwini, Will Linley, Blxckie, Jessy Clegg, Nasty C and the whole line-up at the two-day festival. Should you be lucky enough to get up-close with your favourite artist for a selfie opportunity, the Galaxy Z Flip4’s Quick Shot will instantly capture the moment for you and give you the best shots to brag to your buddies who decided to miss the concert. When nightfall hits with the performances still on and you want to continue capturing some photos and videos for your memory bank, the Galaxy Z Flip4 has you covered with its Nightography feature, which lets you continue taking good quality photos and videos at night. So apart from your friends, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is the smartphone that would complete the experience and flip the switch as you dance to your favourite tunes from all the mega stars at the event. Its stylish pocket ability ensures you can flex your dance moves while conveniently fitting it in your jean pocket or slim bag with no fuss. The Galaxy Z Flip4 pushed the envelope in terms of innovation and technology to give its users a unique and customised mobile experience. The smartphone gives you the power to flex in your own inimitable way and on your own terms. With its Flex Mode, you can take advantage of the foldable screen to capture photos and go live on social media, with new camera angles. The beautifully designed Galaxy Z Flip4 - with features you can still use without opening (make calls, reply to texts/speech to text, take selfies, record videos etc) - is the ideal device for music festivals.

It’ll probably be music to your ears to learn that its long lasting battery*, which is capable of super-fast charging (up to 50% in around 30 minutes), means you can focus entirely on dancing, singing along to your jams, taking awesome photos and videos without worrying about running out of battery power. It’s also durable and water resistant** - making it an ideal representation of Samsung’s passion for quality and great innovation in mobile technology. With the Galaxy Z Flip4, your experience at the music festival will not only be fashionable, it will also be an experience to treasure for a long time - and you’ll be able to reminisce on some of the highlight’s months or years later when you relive them from the comfort of your couch at home. The Galaxy 947 Move music festival promises to be a larger-than-life experience and a much-welcomed celebration.

Make this year count and make beautiful memories with the Galaxy Z Flip4 - or should we say, make music videos from the highlights of the best performances at the Galaxy 947 Move music festival – proudly sponsored by Samsung and flexed with the Galaxy Z Flip4. “Samsung proudly supports Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030” For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/za/

