Sustainable appliance brand Beko launches in SA

Environmentally conscious consumers in South Africa can now choose from among the world’s most sustainable appliances because Beko has launched its home appliance range in South Africa with stand-alone stores in Johannesburg and Durban. The Beko brand falls under the Arçelik umbrella in South Africa, after Defy and Grundig.

It is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector, the number one large home appliances brand in the UK and France, and is sold in more than 140 countries. It is the fastest-growing brand in the European major domestic appliances market and is on an ongoing mission to make innovative and hi-tech products accessible to the masses, with sustainability at the heart of its strategy. “We believe passionately that everyone needs to do their part to reduce human impact on the planet. Our range of home appliances allows consumers to live in accordance with environmental values and truly embrace sustainability as a way of life, by reducing home energy consumption and using recycled and renewable materials where possible,” said Rajan Gungiah, Beko Regional Marketing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa. Beko’s focus has been on making healthy living convenient for consumers via a wide range of appliances that support families in making healthy choices. It has now broadened its brand mission to recognise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet. Beko is committed to protecting the earth by designing and manufacturing energy-efficient products and investing in resource efficiency in production. It encourages competitors to follow suit.

“The pandemic revolutionised consumer priorities, with the average consumer becoming more aware of the planetary stakes every day. Consumers are now looking for companies to create value for their communities and for the environment. In the aftermath of Covid-19, customers desire a cleaner conscience. They are open to energy-efficient, sustainable products that limit the destructive impact we leave on the planet,” added Gungiah. “Sustainability is a cornerstone of our business, and we pride ourselves on being able to offer environmentally-friendly products that meet the needs of today’s consumers. “We strive to reduce environmental damage by developing high-performance, durable and affordable home appliances that are also eco-friendly and resource-efficient. This helps consumers to reduce their personal carbon footprints.” Arçelik, the parent company of Beko and Defy, has the vision “Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide” - and this vision is adopted by all Arçelik’s brands, including Beko.