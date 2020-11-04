TanquerayFoodie Search announces the top 12 finalists

After last week’s announcement of the #TanquerayFoodie Search, the gin brand has announced the Top 12 finalists.

Tanqueray’s campaign was conceptualised to bring excitement to gin lovers and food enthusiasts from all over the country. Best known for its unique taste notes and ease on the palate and for pairing perfectly with delectable delicacies, Tanqueray aims to challenge local consumers to put together their interpretation of the perfect meal paired with their favourite TnT.

“Being confined to our homes has meant a huge surge in the number of people baking, cooking and learning new culinary skills. We have also seen consumers putting in an extra effort to make their home drinks a lot more special, exploring and showing off special cocktail making skills. We are thrilled to be sharing this exciting opportunity with food enthusiasts from all over the country to showcase their passion for food and their ideal TnT pairing”, says Head of Gin & Super Premium Brands, Candice Ngcobo.

To bring the #TanquerayFoodie campaign to life, Tanqueray partnered with online personalities and chefs, Neo Nontso from Dine with Neo; Luyanda Mafanya from Cooking with Luyanda and Themba Gwejela from Gwej’s Kitchen who will also be judging the entries and sharing inspiration for the duration of the campaign.

Neo Nontso from Dine with Neo

Media personality and Tanqueray ambassador, Blue Mbombo, is also part of the judging panel and has added her well-versed knowledge of the brand and taste for the perfect TnT.