THE BEST PLANT-BASED BURGERS

THE TEX-MEX BURGER Spice up burger night with this fun and effortless Tex-Mex burger recipe. This vegan burger with a tex-mix twist, filled with pickled jalapenos, guacamole and a side of chilli-coated potatoes, is sure to spice up your dinner plans. Ingredients you’ll need:

● 1 pack of the Fry’s Family The Big Fry Burger ● 1/2 cup distilled white vinegar ● 1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt

● 1 tablespoon granulated sugar ● 2 jalapeños, stemmed and sliced into rounds Guacamole:

● 1 ripe avocado, pitted ● 1 clove garlic, minced ● Juice of 1/2 lime, plus more to taste

● 1 tablespoon coriander, or finely chopped ● Pinch of Kosher salt ● Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

How to prep the Big Fry Burger: ● 3-4 tablespoons avocado or sunflower oil, divided ● 1 small onion, cut into slices (white, yellow, or red)

● Fresh ground black pepper, to taste ● 2 slices vegan cheddar cheese



VEGAN SWEET AND SPICY CHICKPEA AND RICE BURGERS These sweet and spicy vegan burgers made with chickpeas and rice are a simple, protein-packed dinner that you can make ahead and freeze. Go ahead and try it out! Ingredients you’ll need:

● 200 g Chickpeas drained, rinsed, and patted dry ● 140 g Tofu, firm is best ● 125 g Wholegrain rice -- You can also use flavoured whole grain or brown

● 2 tablespoons BBQ sauce ● 1 tablespoon Liquid Smoke ● 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

● 1 tablespoon parsley ● 1 tablespoon coriander ● 1 tablespoon paprika

● 1 teaspoon chilli flakes or chilli powder - you can add more if you want it spicier. ● Sprinkle of salt & pepper ● 1 tablespoon sriracha

● Breadcrumbs or flour

BLACK BEAN BEET - VEGAN BURGER Free of gluten and it's vegan, what more could you ask for? Using just a few ingredients, you’ll have a tasty plant-based black-bean beet burger in just 30 minutes tops.

Ingredients you’ll need: ● 2 tbsp ground flaxseed ● 1½ cups black beans, drained and rinsed

● ½ a medium onion (very finely chopped) ● 2 cloves garlic (crushed) ● 1 small beet/beetroot, grated (about 1 heaped cup)

● ½ cup sweetcorn ● 2 tsp coriander powder ● 1 tsp dried mixed herbs

● 2 tsp fresh thyme, finely chopped ● 1 tsp smoked paprika ● ½ cup brown rice flour

● 2 tbsp tamari or Bragg's Soy Seasoning ● Salt & pepper to taste ● Avocado or grapeseed oil for frying

To serve: ● 4 burger buns (gluten-free if required) ● Vegan mayonnaise

● 3-4 Lettuce leaves, shredded ● 1-2 tomatoes, sliced

KOREAN BBQ WITH KIMCHI

If you are in the mood for tasty Korean food, this one’s for you. A vegan plant-based burger glazed with gochujang BBQ sauce, topped with a colourful cabbage slaw and kimchi. Ingredients you’ll need: ● 2 packages Fry’s Big Fry Burgers

● 1 tablespoon olive oil ● 1/4 cup gochujang paste ● 2 tablespoons brown sugar

● 1 tablespoon soy sauce ● 1 tablespoon rice vinegar ● 1 tablespoon sesame oil

● 1 tablespoon chopped ginger ● Zest and juice of 1 lime ● 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic

● 1/2 cup green cabbage, chopped ● 1/2 cup purple cabbage, chopped ● 1/2 cup carrot, grated

● 2 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise ● 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped ● 1 tablespoon pickled ginger, chopped

● 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds ● Salt, to taste ● Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

● Vegan mayonnaise ● 4 hamburger buns, toasted ● A handful of mixed lettuce, to serve