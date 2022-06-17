The road to IELTS success: preparation is crucial to proving English proficiency

The British Council South Africa is investing in aspiring candidates wanting to complete the IELTS test, by giving away 1 000 free Road to IELTS vouchers, each valued at $80 (approx R1 288 at time of publication). These vouchers provide candidates with free preparation materials, making it easier for them to achieve their desired scores.

IELTS is the world’s leading English language test for study, migration and work. It is accepted by more than 11 000 organisations including universities, schools, professional bodies, employers and immigration authorities around the world.

IELTS is the leading English proficiency test for immigrating to the United Kingdom, Australia, United States, Canada and New Zealand. Whether for work, study or immigration, IELTS ensures that candidates have the language ability to be productive in their destination country. But passing the test is about more than just being able to speak, read and write English. Even those with the necessary ability to pass the test could, in theory, be tripped up if they arrive unprepared. Misunderstanding the IELTS time constraints, not knowing the types of questions they’ll be asked or lacking suitable guidance on how to answer a particular type of question, are all potential challenges.

“This initiative from British Council South Africa will help candidates prepare better so that they can achieve the scores they need,” says Balvinder Singh Kandra, Director Examinations ̶ Southern Africa Cluster at British Council. Road to IELTS is the British Council’s comprehensive, 100% online and most popular IELTS preparation programme. “Candidates can access over 300 interactive activities, 13 advisory videos and tutorials, and 40 practice tests. Road to IELTS Premium provides everything you need to maximise the use of the preparation resources to get to the next step of your career,” Kandra adds.

One challenge is that candidates sometimes book IELTS with little notice. “We hope that the Road to IELTS preparation will encourage people to book IELTS further in advance. Candidates who book for IELTS via the British Council get exclusive access to the Road to IELTS Last Minute Version for free - only with the British Council,” says Kandra.